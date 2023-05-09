Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, the official spokesperson for the “Crisis and Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023”, confirmed that the UAE has presented a unique model in emergency, crisis and disaster management that has proven successful and distinguished during the “Covid-19” pandemic.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the launch of the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023 today, she said that during this prominent global event, we will review the UAE model in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the most prominent lessons learned from dealing with this crisis.

She added that the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023 aims to create a global platform for exchanging expertise and experiences, anticipating future risks and threats, and enhancing resilience in the face of crises.

She indicated that the summit aims to discuss the most prominent topics and review experiences related to the emergency and crisis system to come up with the best solutions and strategies that serve the national system of emergencies, crises and disasters.

It is noteworthy that the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023, which lasts for two days, brings together prominent names around the world specialized in the field of emergencies and crises, and discusses the most important challenges facing the emergency and crisis management system and the global trends followed, based on the strategic cooperation between the UAE and countries of the world and international organizations and bodies. This contributes to shedding light on forward-looking strategies and plans, in addition to the highest international standards and practices in the field of emergency and crisis management and the adaptation of modern technologies in this regard.