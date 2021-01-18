The UAE … pioneering initiatives that enhance environmental sustainability in the transport sector

The UAE has made great strides in significantly reducing emissions rates associated with the transport sector through pioneering plans and initiatives that included promoting the concept and options for public or group mobility, and the adoption of local and federal initiatives to diversify the use of fuels, in addition to the decision to liberalize fuel prices, which contributed to enhancing opportunities for the trend towards Other alternatives.

A recent report issued by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment indicated that these and other initiatives have enhanced the efficiency of the UAE’s response to sustainability requirements related to the transport sector, especially since the transport sector is the one with the greatest impact on air quality, with 78% of carbon monoxide emissions and 38% of emissions Nitrogen oxides, and 32% volatile organic compounds.

The UAE is working to improve mass transit policies and options and enhance its attractiveness and spread, which has made it an ideal choice for a large number of residents, as these means transport hundreds of millions of passengers annually at low prices, in addition to their positive impact on the environment in terms of reducing carbon emissions and saving energy resources. . The Dubai Metro is one of the most prominent pioneering projects, one of the most important integrated mass transit system projects that have contributed to preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions, as well as providing an easy and comfortable mode of transportation for residents and its role in supporting economic activities in the emirate.

Statistics show that Dubai residents depend on the metro as their preferred means of transportation, which confirms its strategic value as a vital project that supports the overall development trends in the emirate, as the metro has transported since its opening in September 2009 until September 2020 about one billion and 560 thousand passengers, through 2.6 million trips, at a rate of commitment Global flight schedules are at 99.7%.

On the other hand, the full launch of the Etihad Train project is expected to constitute a major boost in efforts to preserve the environment and reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector, as the train will significantly reduce the number of vehicles and cargo transport fleets in the country, which will contribute to reducing these emissions significantly.

The number of electric and hybrid cars is increasing rapidly in the country, which is most evident in the taxi fleets in a number of emirates, while reports have confirmed the increase in personal electric vehicles in recent years, as the decision to liberalize fuel prices issued in 2015 contributed to Accelerate the pace of this transformation.

The UAE is the leader in the change towards independent electric cars in the region, as it has succeeded in converting approximately 20% of the fleet of cars of government agencies to electric cars, and aims to enter about 42 thousand electric cars to its streets by 2030.

In Abu Dhabi, more than 85% of the taxi fleet is environmentally friendly. This percentage is distributed among “hybrid hybrids” that achieve a 50% reduction in fuel consumption compared to regular vehicles of the same class and natural gas vehicles.

In turn, the Emirate of Dubai launched the Smart Mobility Strategy in 2016, which aims to convert 25% of the total transportation in Dubai to self-driving by the year 2030, and this strategy will help save 1.5 billion dirhams by reducing environmental pollution by 12%.