The UAE continues its world-leading efforts in cooperation with its partners around the world in enhancing energy security, spreading clean technology applications and supporting climate action, which culminated yesterday with the signing of a strategic partnership between the UAE and America to invest $100 billion in clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts in the two countries and around the world. by 2035.

The UAE has established its leading position in the renewable energy sector and has played an active role in advancing the growth of the sector in the world in line with the directives of the wise leadership aimed at spreading clean technologies and renewable energy solutions on the widest scale, strengthening global efforts in the field of climate action and moving forward with the implementation of the UAE strategic initiative to achieve Climate neutrality by 2050.

The strategic partnership reflects the depth and strength of relations between the UAE and the United States of America.

The Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” is active in the US renewable energy market through a diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects including solar, wind and energy storage battery systems with a total production capacity of 1.8 gigawatts.

Masdar and EDF Renewables North America are partnering on eight renewable energy projects, including three utility-scale wind power plants in Nebraska and Texas with a total capacity of 815 megawatts, and five solar PV projects in California, two of which are system-equipped. Energy storage battery with a total production capacity of 689 MW of solar energy and 75 MW of energy stored within the lithium-ion battery system.

Masdar’s US portfolio includes the 243 MW Coyote wind farm project in Scurry County, Texas, the 273 MW Las Magadas wind farm project in Willacy County, Texas, and the 300 MW Milligan 1 wind farm project. MW in Saline County, Nebraska, and the “Desert Harvest 1” and “Desert Harvest 2” plants with a total capacity of 213 MW of solar PV, in addition to the “Maverick 1” and “Maverick 4” plants with a total capacity of 309 MW, and a project in California. Big Bio Solar PV, with a capacity of 128 MW, is equipped with a storage battery with a capacity of 40 MW / 160 MW per hour, located in Kern County.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar” has been a living model and a major contributor to reducing the effects of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

Masdar is currently investing in sustainable projects with a total value of more than $20 billion. These investments include the successful marketing of new technologies that contribute to supporting the achievement of sustainability goals for the UAE and the world.

Masdar, the world leader in the field of renewable energy of all kinds, has been able to establish and operate a large number of renewable energy projects around the world, with its portfolio spread in more than 40 countries around the world.

During the past year alone, “Masdar” expanded its clean energy projects portfolio by 40 percent, to a total production capacity of more than 15 gigawatts, in addition to the contribution of these projects to avoiding the release of approximately 19.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

This year, the company established its position as a global leader in the clean energy sector through the strategic agreement between “TAQA”, “Mubadala” and “ADNOC” to each own a stake in “Masdar” with the aim of developing a global investment portfolio in the field of renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Masdar aims to reach a total capacity of 100 GW of projects by 2030, and double this capacity in subsequent years.

Masdar aims to supply one million tons of green hydrogen by the end of this decade, thus consolidating its position at the forefront of supporters of this promising sector and thus contributing to the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for hydrogen production and export.