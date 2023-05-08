Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE has a proven record in the field of clean energy, through a diversified portfolio of energy sources that are free of carbon emissions, whether nuclear or renewable, as it works to develop the energy sector in a sustainable manner, relying on scientific plans and strategies studied with great care and based on facts and figures. And data, which has preserved the country’s leading position at the global level in the fields of renewable energy.

Barakah stations are among the most important geopolitical assets and major investments owned by the UAE, as there are currently 3 stations in Barakah developed by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation in the Al Dhafra region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that produce electricity commercially, and the fourth station is scheduled to be completed soon, and thus Barakah stations will be the first A multi-station nuclear power project is in operation in the Arab world.

The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host next November, constitutes an important opportunity to highlight the successes achieved by the peaceful nuclear energy sector in the country, which is based on scientific facts and data, as well as discuss the challenges that stand in the way of the spread of this type of sustainable energy.

Forward-looking approach

The UAE presented a distinguished model to the world in this regard, as it followed a proactive and forward-looking approach to the future of energy by adopting a decision in 2008 to develop a peaceful nuclear energy program that meets local regulatory requirements and adheres to the highest international standards in force in the nuclear energy sector, which strengthened the strategic approach of the UAE. It is based on ensuring energy security and achieving sustainable development at the same time, by developing a diversified portfolio of carbon-free energy sources. Studies have shown that nuclear energy is the best choice for energy in the UAE because it is safe, reliable, clean, based on scientifically proven and commercially viable technology, and provides large amounts of electrical energy without any carbon emissions.

Carbon-free electricity

The three stations currently produce up to 4,200 megawatts of carbon-free electricity around the clock, while the fourth station has reached the final stages of completion and is preparing to start the operational testing phase, which means that the stations are getting closer to achieving their goals of saving up to 25%. of the UAE’s electricity needs, in addition to reducing millions of tons of carbon emissions each year.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation adhered to the basic pillars contained in the document “The United Arab Emirates Policy for Evaluation and Possibility of Developing a Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program in the State” issued in April 2008, which focused on applying the highest standards of safety, transparency and security, which made Barakah stations a role model. It has been used by various countries in the world that are considering developing new nuclear energy projects.

The Barakah plants have received international praise from senior officials in this sector, including Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who described the Barakah plants as “a successful example that confirms the important role of nuclear energy in confronting the phenomenon of climate change, through the production of low-emission electricity.” carbonaceous.”

completion

Showed William D. Magwood, Director General of the Nuclear Energy Agency, expressed his admiration for the achievement at Barakah stations, saying: “What has been achieved is an impressive achievement and puts the United Arab Emirates on the right track to achieve its goals of producing carbon-free electricity and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.” Sama Bilbao Leon, Director General of the World Energy Organization, said about her: “The UAE’s commitment to an environmentally friendly future for the environmentally friendly energy sector ensures, at the same time, sustainable social and economic development for all in the country.”

A competitive advantage that promotes sustainable financing

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, the largest single source of clean energy in the Middle East, supports the development of a carbon-neutral economy, having become the largest source of environmentally friendly electricity used in the country’s grid, as it produces abundant electricity sustainably to support growth and meet growing demand on energy, especially during peak times, in addition to accelerating the reduction of the carbon footprint of the energy sector on a large scale in the country, which makes it an essential pillar for achieving the goals of the country’s strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is now focusing on innovation and research in the field of developing new technologies that contribute to accelerating the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources in the country, including mini-modular reactor models, next-generation reactors and the production of hydrogen, ammonia and heat, to provide the energy needed to reduce the carbon footprint of sectors It is difficult to do so, such as shipping, aviation, and others.

The environmentally friendly electricity produced by Barakah stations enables the UAE to innovate now in areas such as carbon-free hydrogen, in addition to providing steam at a higher temperature for the chemical industries, as Barakah stations provide a competitive advantage that enhances sustainable financing, especially as it is the largest source of environmentally friendly electricity. In the UAE, it is possible to obtain clean energy certifications, thus enabling companies with sustainability credentials and access to trillions of dollars in ESG financing.

electricity

The clean electric energy produced by the Barakah Nuclear Power Plants is the ideal solution to confront the phenomenon of climate change, which makes it a success story that guarantees a sustainable and environmentally friendly future, which is in line with the vision of the UAE seeking a better and brighter future for its people, by providing large amounts of electricity Environmentally friendly, to support the growth and prosperity of communities and the preservation of precious and unique ecosystems.

economic energy

Through peaceful nuclear energy, countries can generate large and stable amounts of primary load electricity 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, regardless of weather conditions. It can also reduce carbon emissions, diversify energy supplies and ensure its security, and provide reliable and environmentally friendly economic energy for its growing population and business sectors.

Nuclear energy contributes to meeting the state’s commitments in the field of sustainability, as the full operation of the four plants in Barakah will reduce more than 22 million tons of carbon emissions, which is equivalent to removing 4.8 million cars from the roads annually.

stations

Barakah plants provide more than 80% of the environmentally friendly electricity in Abu Dhabi, bearing in mind that nuclear power plants produce large quantities of electricity with small quantities of nuclear fuel, as one uranium granule can produce energy equivalent to the energy produced by 471 liters of fuel or one ton of coal This energy is enough to supply one Emirati home with electricity for four months around the clock with virtually no carbon emissions.