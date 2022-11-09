The United Arab Emirates is characterized by strategic planning and future foresight, which has established its international leadership position, especially in the fields concerned with the present and future of humanity and the well-being of societies. Chief among them is the climate change crisis, whose effects are now ravaging many regions, leaving tragic effects such as floods, fires, drying up of rivers, and others that have occurred in different parts of the world.

In implementation of the long-term vision of the wise leadership, the UAE focused on developing the energy sector in a sustainable manner, especially since this sector is responsible for a large proportion of carbon emissions around the world, so it began the process of shifting towards environmentally friendly energy sources based on well-studied plans and strategies based on facts and data. .

The country has developed a diversified portfolio of energy sources that depend mainly on those that are free of carbon emissions, whether they are renewable or nuclear, in addition to developing technologies for capturing carbon from fossil energy sources, which has consolidated its leading role in the energy sector at the global level.

More than a decade ago, and after extensive studies, the country decided to launch a program called nuclear energy, and established principles for it to ensure its excellence and development according to the highest international standards. Indeed, nuclear energy has now become a mainstay of the environmentally friendly energy system in the country, which depends on multiple emissions-free technologies. carbonaceous.

The Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plants, which are being developed by the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, have played a leading role in reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector as a fundamental pillar of the country’s climate-neutral strategy 2050.

The Barakah plants, the cornerstone of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program, support the development of a carbon-neutral economy, especially as it has become the largest source of environmentally friendly electricity used in the country’s grid, and produces abundant electricity sustainably to support growth and meet the increasing demand for energy, in addition to accelerating the reduction of the footprint Carbon emissions of the energy sector are widespread in the country.

Once fully operational, Barakah plants will reduce carbon emissions up to 24.5 million tons annually, which is equivalent to emissions from 4.8 million cars, which made the stations contribute 25% of the state’s commitments to reach climate neutrality by 2050, thus highlighting energy Nuclear as a reliable and economically viable climate solution that enables accelerated reduction of the carbon footprint on a large scale while supporting growth.

In this context, Barakah plants provide a competitive advantage that enhances sustainable financing, especially as it is the largest source of environmentally friendly electricity in the UAE that allows obtaining clean energy certificates, thus enabling companies to obtain sustainability credentials and access to trillions of dollars of financing related to the environment, society and governance. The plants also contribute to the development of a technologically advanced nuclear energy sector and a domestic nuclear supply chain.

In light of many studies confirming that the youth group around the world is the most concerned and concerned about the phenomenon of climate change, nuclear energy provides a solution to this dilemma, especially since the Barakah plants have become the largest source of environmentally friendly electricity in the Arab world, and supports the transfer of knowledge from international experiences to the next generation. The new energy pioneers include Emirati competencies, in addition to developing knowledge and expertise in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and providing rewarding job opportunities for young people, thus activating their role in reducing carbon emissions and confronting climate change in preparation for reaching climate neutrality.