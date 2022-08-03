The “Passport Index” website of Arton Capital, a global financial consultancy, revealed that the UAE passport is the most powerful passport in the world, as it allows its holder to enter 174 countries around the world without a visa, and 55 countries whose visas can be obtained upon arrival, while 14 countries require obtaining a visa. on her prior visa.

Passport Index data revealed that the UAE passport ranked first in the world, followed by the passports of Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and South Korea, which allow entry to 170 countries. .

It is worth noting that until the beginning of the year 2020 and before the spread of the Corona pandemic, the UAE passport retained the first place in the world in terms of strength according to the international classification on the Passport Index website, since its rise to first place in December 2018. The passport allowed its holder to enter 178 countries, including 118 countries without Pre-Visa, 60 countries with e-Visa or upon arrival at the airport.

In 2015, the UAE passport received a strong boost according to the index, after the decision was issued to exempt citizens from the “Schengen” visa for the European Union countries, which included 26 countries, in addition to eight other countries in Europe outside the European Union.