The UAE passport has increased the number of countries that allow its holder to enter without a prior visa to 177 countries, to continue to maintain its first position, among the list of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest update published by the “Passport Index” website, affiliated with “Arton Capital”. » For International Financial Consulting.

Passport Index stated that the UAE passport grants its holder entry to 177 countries around the world, including 120 countries without a visa, and 57 countries whose visas can be obtained online or upon arrival, while 21 countries require a prior visa.

He pointed out that the UAE passport holder can currently travel to 89% of the world’s countries without a prior visa, out of a total of 198 countries around the world.

According to the latest ranking in the global index of the list of the most powerful passports in the world, it ranked second after the Emirati passport, the passports of 11 countries: Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea Where it grants its holder entry to 173 countries without a visa, followed by the passports of eight other countries that allow its holder to enter 172 countries, namely: Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Ireland, the United States of America, and New Zealand.

Six passports allow their holder to enter 171 countries, namely: the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Australia, and came in fifth place with entry to 170 countries without a visa, the passports of: Singapore, Malta, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Canada.

Freedom of movement is added to many countries of the world to the list of priorities provided by the UAE to its citizens, and the positive returns of ease of mobility are not limited to enabling UAE citizens to move freely for the purpose of tourism, but also include economic, developmental and even humanitarian revenues, by facilitating trade exchange and economic investment. For individuals and institutions. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has begun issuing the new generation of the Emirati passport, with exceptional technical features that keep pace with the aspirations of the UAE government, and enhance the process of development and modernization, as well as embodying the civilized position that the UAE has reached within the various government services provided, and in response to the latest security requirements. And technology in proving personal identity, as the new generation of the UAE passport is unique with unprecedented technical characteristics, and very complex security specifications to limit attempts at counterfeiting.

It is worth noting that in the early years of 2020, and before the spread of the “Corona” pandemic, the UAE passport retained the first place in the world in terms of strength according to the international classification on the “Passport Index” website, since its rise to first place in December 2018.

The passport allowed its holder to enter 178 countries, including 118 countries without a prior visa, and 60 countries with an electronic visa or upon arrival.