Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Emirates Health Services Corporation celebrates the World Immunization Week, which is celebrated every year in the last week of April, to highlight the importance of vaccines and promote their use to protect people of all ages from diseases. World Immunization Week 2023 urges that children, adults and their communities be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, allowing them to live happier and healthier lives.

Dr. Shamsa Lootah, Director of Public Health Services at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “The Foundation organizes many educational and awareness activities and activities within the World Immunization Week 2023, including a major inaugural event at the Foundation’s headquarters consisting of interactive and innovative activities aimed at employees and health workers in the institution.

She added, “It also includes scientific activities presented to decision makers, including directors of health centers and hospitals, all health care providers and those with expertise in the field of vaccinations.”

She indicated that these workshops focus on vaccinations for children, adolescents and adults, in addition to identifying the most important challenges that are encountered during the provision of vaccinations, while making sure to find appropriate solutions to encourage and motivate the target groups to obtain vaccinations.

She pointed out that the Foundation intends to publish many awareness messages on social media, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and within the national campaign for vaccinations.

She emphasized the Foundation’s keenness to organize educational workshops and lectures for employees of government, local and private agencies, university students and members of the community, with the aim of spreading awareness among all members of society.

She said: “The events and activities come within the framework of the Emirates Health Services Corporation’s keenness to raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations and their effective role in reducing infectious diseases targeted by vaccinations, and raising the rate of vaccination coverage within the framework of a world-leading health system for a healthy community that enjoys a long life.”

The feasibility of vaccinations

In response to a question about the Foundation’s role in promoting the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages from diseases, Lootah replied: “The Foundation is committed to focusing on the importance of preventing infectious diseases targeted by vaccination by working on implementing health strategies, developing and following up the progress of work plans and indicators of immunization programs.” .

She stressed that the Expanded Immunization Program is a basic pillar of public health, as vaccines are not limited to providing protection for children only, but also go beyond it to provide protection for all age groups.

She stated that the recommended vaccines are provided from birth through routine childhood vaccinations, and vaccination services extend to include different age groups, including school students, women of childbearing age, the elderly, groups most at risk of diseases, health workers and workers in other professions.

Regarding the Foundation’s vision in the field of vaccinations, she said: “Believing that prevention is better than cure, and within the framework of the Foundation’s endeavor towards achieving the UAE Centennial 2071 for a healthy, high-quality life within the axis of a more cohesive society, the Emirates Health Services Corporation is keen to provide the necessary vaccinations and reach the target groups.” Immunization to obtain the necessary health coverage, and to promote preventive health.

And she stressed that vaccinations contribute to reducing the number of cases of infectious diseases, protecting society from them, and maintaining a healthy and healthy society.

Vaccine safety

Vaccines have been described as a “safe and smart way to generate an immune response in the body,” without causing disease, allowing them to live happier and more positive lives.

Regarding the safety of vaccines, she said: “The Emirates Health Services Corporation confirms the safety of vaccines, as these vaccines are subject to rigorous testing in the framework of clinical trials in several stages to prove that they meet internationally agreed upon safety standards, and vaccines are not registered in the country until after the conditions and standards of vaccine safety are met.” .

Top categories

The Director of Public Health at the Emirates Health Services Corporation announced that all necessary vaccines and immunizations have been provided to prevent infectious diseases, through expanded immunization services for children, adult immunization services, and all preventive vaccinations. She explained that the vaccines given to children represent 77% of the total vaccines provided by the Foundation in 2022. Regarding the possibility of the Foundation providing more new vaccines that will be included or included “recently” in the National Immunization Program, she replied: “The Foundation provides all children’s vaccines according to the requirements of the program. The Expanded National Immunization Foundation also provides the necessary vaccines for the purpose of travel to ensure the health and safety of travelers, in addition to providing adult vaccinations, and these vaccines are provided in accordance with the latest global developments in this regard. Regarding the importance of vaccinations in protecting against diseases, especially for children, Lootah said that vaccines are one of the most successful and effective public health interventions, as they protect against infectious diseases and prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.