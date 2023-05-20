The UAE participated in the World Hydrogen Summit, which was held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

His Excellency Engineer Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, headed the UAE delegation participating in the summit, which was attended by more than 11,500 ministers, decision makers, officials and CEOs, representing more than 100 countries around the world.

The World Green Hydrogen Summit discussed recent developments in hydrogen technology, developments in policies and regulatory frameworks for this sector, and investment and financing opportunities for related projects.

His Excellency Sharif Al Olama toured a number of vital facilities in Germany and the Netherlands, to learn about best practices in the field of energy, especially clean ones, especially hydrogen, as part of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen its global partnerships in the sector and invest in technology and modern technologies, in a way that supports the goals of climate action. and achieving sustainable development.

In detail, the visit included the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials IFAM, a field tour of the Port of Rotterdam, the largest port on the European continent, and facilities dealing with hydrogen and ammonia in the city, during which he was briefed on best practices and future plans from Cool Terminals. The leading company in the fields of energy storage and processing and logistics, the Ports of Rotterdam Authority.

His Excellency the scholars participated in a number of panel discussions and round tables, the most important of which was the Freiburg talks on energy, where he reviewed the efforts of the UAE in the transition towards clean energy and its strategy to raise hydrogen production in front of elite German government officials, academics and representatives from the energy private sector.

He also participated in the round table organized by Masdar, in the presence of representatives of government and private agencies concerned with the energy sector. He also held a series of bilateral meetings with a number of European officials concerned with the energy sector, including Her Excellency Lesje Schrenemacher, Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and Her Excellency Petra Schwager. , Head of the Technology and Climate Partnerships Sector in the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, in order to discuss developing strategic partnerships in the field, benefiting from best practices in research, technology and knowledge, and the possibility of promoting investments in the sustainable energy sector.

His Excellency Eng. Sharif Al Olama stressed the importance of the visit in providing opportunities for cooperation and exchange of knowledge with leading European countries in the field of clean energy, and learning about the best practices and technologies used in this field.

He pointed out that the visit comes in the context of the growing interest of the UAE in achieving the goals of sustainable development and the transition to a sustainable green economy, through the adoption of clean energy technologies, especially hydrogen, which in turn supports the goals of climate action, and thus improving the quality of life for citizens and residents, in addition to creating new job opportunities. And promote innovation and comprehensive development.

His Excellency stressed that these international meetings contribute to unifying visions and goals and enhancing strategic cooperation in the coming years regarding the energy transition, especially hydrogen, as alternative energy is the main engine and the pivotal element for sustainable development and prosperity of countries and societies, environmental protection and optimal use of natural resources.