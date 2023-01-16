The UAE is participating in the 52nd session of the World Economic Forum for the year 2023, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 20.
The state’s participation reflects the translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in maximizing the role of the state in various international work forums, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” God” in strengthening the role of the United Arab Emirates as a key partner in facing economic, social and environmental challenges around the world.
In this context, His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, pointed out the importance of participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos and its strategic dimensions and messages that establish a culture of dialogue and cooperation and enhance the vision of the UAE in completing efforts for the good of humanity and the world, as he said: “It will remain The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, is the first supporter of all channels of dialogue and knowledge exchange on various economic and development issues in the world.”
He also referred to the country’s keenness to participate in the World Economic Forum with the aim of consolidating the concepts of dialogue and convergence on all issues on the global scene today, and highlighting the UAE’s development experience as a global model for speedy recovery and overcoming challenges.
His Excellency added: “The forum constitutes a global opportunity to bring together leaders and decision-makers to discuss solutions and ideas and support international dialogue as an effective means to achieve the goals of development and the growth of the global economy.”
A global platform that brings together top leaders
The World Economic Forum is a periodic, interactive international platform that brings together senior leaders, decision makers and personalities from around the world to discuss global challenges and changes and review solutions and developments within the various economic and development sectors. This global event seeks to consolidate bridges of international cooperation and consolidate concepts of joint action between governments. And the various institutions, while the theme of this year’s forum is “Cooperation in a Fragmented World”, to shed light on the current global situation and the strategic and geopolitical changes taking place in the current stage.
Davos 2023.. the participation of the UAE
The participation of the UAE in the main sessions and special meetings of the Forum and side events, which extend back more than 20 years, confirms the keenness of the UAE leadership to consolidate international cooperation, and to seek integrated solutions by supporting international dialogue and unifying efforts within the scope of the institutionalization of international cooperation. To foresee a better future for the current and future generations, in light of the changes facing the world in the fields of development, economy, business, climate, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and other issues that are of great importance within the UAE’s general policy and strategy towards the future.
The UAE’s participation in the current session of the Davos Forum is characterized by an exceptional pavilion, which hosts through a series of prominent meetings and plenary sessions, in addition to a group of media meetings and bilateral meetings at the level of dignitaries in the federal government and the private sector in the country, which reflects the country’s vision in activating the language of Dialogue on various strategic issues of common interest between countries and parties participating in the forum.
It is scheduled that the activities of the UAE pavilion at the World Economic Forum will discuss issues related to industrialization and the fourth industrial revolution, in addition to mechanisms for strengthening the space industry and benefiting from outer space to serve all humanity, as well as sessions on economic development, the business sector and investment in light of global changes and other issues that constitute global priority.
Through its participation in Davos this year, the country is keen to enhance its pioneering role and consolidate its position as a major player on the global stage and a major partner in international decision-making, by focusing on the importance of concerted efforts to enhance development opportunities and cooperation between various countries of the world.
The official delegation of the UAE
The official delegation of the UAE includes His Excellency Muhammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Muhammad Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and His Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, His Excellency Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Economy Digital and remote work applications.
The delegation also includes personalities from local governments in the country, including His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Muhammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Holding Company, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, and Mona Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Foundation. And Issa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Center, and Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council, in addition to Abdullah Lootah, Director General of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Office, and Saeed Al-Attar, Head of the Information Office of the Government of the United Arab Emirates, and Hoda Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Social Affairs. The strategy.
The UAE is considered one of the first countries to support the World Economic Forum, and it comes within the framework of completing the strategic partnership between the UAE and the World Economic Forum, which was translated through a number of agreements, including economic, social, developmental, and those related to global councils and hosting conferences, in the context of seeking to find mechanisms to deal with Global variables and accelerated technological transformations.
