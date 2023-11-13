Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy, representing the UAE, participated in the session “Trade and Investment Relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries and Turkey,” as part of the activities of the Gulf-Turkish Economic Forum, which was held in Istanbul during the period from November 11 to November 13 of this year.

The session was attended by His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and a number of Their Excellencies in the Ministries of Economy, Trade and Investment in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Turkey. The session discussed a group of important topics, the most prominent of which are growth mechanisms for enhancing trade exchanges between the GCC countries and Turkey, The importance of building sustainable economic and trade partnerships, facilitating procedures for exporting and importing goods and products, and motivating the Gulf and Turkish business communities to benefit from the capabilities and opportunities of the business environment in the Gulf and Turkish markets.

Abdullah Al Saleh stressed that the Gulf-Turkish economic relations are witnessing increasing growth in trade and investment exchanges, in light of the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership in the GCC countries and Turkey to strengthen the bonds of these relations and push them to new, more competitive levels.

Al Saleh said during his participation in the session: The Gulf Cooperation Council countries have a strategic geographical location that represents an important trade gateway for Turkish companies wishing to have their products and services reach the Asian and African markets. Turkey also has a vital trade gateway for companies, exporters and importers in the Gulf countries to reach European markets, which is This confirms the continued keenness of the Gulf and Turkish sides to strengthen and develop economic cooperation paths, in a way that contributes to enhancing global trade movement and facilitating trade flows.

He added: “The forum represents a vital platform for exploring promising opportunities in the Gulf and Turkish markets, enhancing joint cooperation and exchanging experiences in many new economic sectors, Islamic finance, defence, infrastructure, agriculture, green economy, food security, space, renewable energy, smart cities and ports, in addition to projects that support climate action.”

He pointed out the importance of supporting policies to develop the circular economy and encouraging institutions and companies at the governmental and private levels to invest in areas of sustainable development, thus contributing to reducing carbon emissions and supporting the achievement of climate neutrality.

Al Saleh called on the Turkish business community to benefit from the advantages of the new economic model of the UAE and the incentives provided by the UAE business environment.

It is noteworthy that the Gulf-Turkish Economic Forum for the year 2023 witnessed wide participation from Their Excellencies in the ministries of trade, economy and investment in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Republic of Turkey, as well as businessmen and investors from both sides, as the forum aims to enhance joint economic cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, finance, energy and infrastructure. Industry, transportation, logistics, tourism, agriculture and food.