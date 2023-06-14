His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the second session of the meeting of foreign ministers of Arab countries and the Group of Pacific Islands States, which was held in Riyadh yesterday.

The participants in the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the Arab countries and the Pacific island countries in many fields, and stressed the importance of increasing joint coordination at various levels to push relations to broader horizons and strengthen peace, stability and security at the regional and international levels, thus contributing to advancing development and prosperity among Arab countries. and Pacific Island countries.

His Excellency Al-Marar indicated in his intervention that this meeting is taking place within the framework of the common desire to enhance cooperation between the Arab countries and the Pacific island countries in light of the positive results achieved by the first meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab countries and the Pacific island countries, which was hosted by the UAE on June 24, 2010.

His Excellency stated that the UAE pays great attention to strengthening and developing its relations with the Pacific island countries, pointing to the fact that His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, made several visits to a number of Pacific countries.

His Excellency stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen friendly relations with the Pacific island countries in many fields, most notably economic and trade, as the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the UAE and the Pacific island countries reached more than $100 million in 2022, as the UAE aims to increase The volume of non-oil trade exchange with the Pacific side has reached a level that meets the aspirations of both sides. The UAE is also keen to sign more economic agreements with the Pacific island countries, which contribute to advancing economic and development cooperation between the two sides.

His Excellency Al Marar stated that the UAE will host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November 2023, which will constitute an opportunity to discuss cooperation between the Arab and Pacific sides in addressing the challenges of climate change, as the UAE looks forward to effective and high-level participation of countries. The Pacific Islands, and its support for the success of the UAE’s efforts to host this global event, and to highlight its effective contributions in the field of climate action.

His Excellency also affirmed the UAE’s commitment to further opening channels of communication with the Pacific Islands Group, with the aim of discussing opportunities for cooperation in areas of common interest, as well as conducting more mutual visits.

At the end of the meeting, a joint statement was issued dealing with a number of issues of concern to both sides. The statement stressed the importance of continuing cooperation between the Arab and Pacific sides in various fields in order to achieve common interests.