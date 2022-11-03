The UAE, represented by the UAE government’s Cyber Security Council, participated in the work of the Global Initiative to Combat Cyber Threats 2022 “CRI”, which was held under the auspices of the US White House and the presence of US Vice President Kamala Harris on October 31 and November 1 in Washington, DC, with the participation of 37 countries. Members to discuss ways to counter its spread and impact.
Within the initiative’s subcommittees, the UAE Government’s Cyber Security Council contributed to the creation of a data exchange platform between member states to facilitate information sharing and proactive readiness for ransomware-related cyber threats.
US Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that malicious ransomware affects thousands of companies and individuals every year, noting that this initiative sponsored by the US administration brought together these partners to study the phenomenon and discuss ways to confront it, stressing the importance of collective action in order to improve cyber security for countries and protect citizens and companies alike. .
The initiative seeks to hold ransomware actors responsible for their crimes and not provide them with a safe haven, and to combat the ability of ransomware actors to benefit from illicit proceeds by implementing and enforcing anti-money laundering and terrorist financing “AML / CFT” measures, including rules Know Your Customer (KYC) for virtual assets and virtual asset service.
The initiative also aims to disrupt and bring to justice ransomware actors and enablers, cooperate in disrupting ransomware by sharing information when necessary, prevent misuse of infrastructure to launch ransomware attacks, and ensure that national cyber infrastructure is not used in ransomware attacks.
Participants in the initiative affirmed their joint commitment to collective action to confront ransomware, in a flexible manner that achieves the desired goals, and to cooperate to disrupt ransomware and prosecute responsible actors. They also emphasized collective action to combat illicit funding that supports the ransomware ecosystem, and to work with the private sector to defend against malware attacks ransomware and continue to cooperate internationally to curb all elements of the ransomware threat.
His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said that the UAE’s participation in the initiative’s work came within the framework of its commitment to the importance of cyber security and to achieving the highest levels of cyber protection for citizens and partners as a national security issue.
He added that the high frequency of use of cloud services, digital transformation, and the increase in cyber attacks and challenges necessitates that everyone cooperate to provide a safe environment and face the increased and expected risks, in particular, and raise the efficiency of protection and monitoring systems, which contributes to confronting ransomware and other cyber violations.
Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti praised the efforts of the US administration in sponsoring this initiative and said that the UAE, as a leading country in cybersecurity globally, will continue to work collectively with other partners. To contribute to everything that achieves leadership and improve cybersecurity capabilities to meet all challenges, including ransom programs. He added that the Cyber Security Council continues to work through several initiatives to make cybersecurity a general societal culture.
It is noteworthy that the International Initiative to Combat Ransom Programs 2022 “CRI” includes, in addition to the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Poland and South Korea Romania, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine and the European Union.
#UAE #participates #meetings #International #AntiRansomware #Initiative #CRI #Washington
Leave a Reply