Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated remotely in the meeting of the Second Standing Committee of the Commission for Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade, as part of the agenda of the 142nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the UAE Parliamentary Division was represented by: Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Usama Ahmed Al Shafar, and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi Members of the group of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The UAE Parliamentary Division stressed the importance of the role of parliaments in achieving the well-being and development of their people, especially in light of the outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).

Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, a member of the Federal National Council and a representative of the Parliamentary Division, said during the meeting that despite the efforts of the United Nations to support and accelerate the arrival of “Covid-19” vaccines to all countries of the world in a comprehensive, equitable and affordable manner, many countries, especially developing and poor countries To this day, it has not been able to obtain any vaccine, as international statistics indicate that only 5% of the world’s population has received vaccinations, and the largest share is for high- and middle-income countries.

Al-Suwaidi indicated that unfair access to vaccines endangers international efforts, and as of March 21, 2021, 78% of 447 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were spread in only ten countries, and a quarter of the world’s population may not have access to these vaccines a year ago. 2022.