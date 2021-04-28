Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated remotely in the meeting of the First Permanent Committee for International Peace and Security of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, as part of the agenda of the 142nd General Assembly of the Union, and the UAE Parliamentary Division was represented in the meeting by Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz and Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, members of the Parliamentary Union Group. International.

During the meeting, the general theme of the 142nd Union Assembly on “Overcoming the epidemic today and building a better tomorrow: the role of parliaments” was discussed during the meeting, and the committee’s draft resolution “Parliamentary strategies to enhance peace and security against threats and conflicts resulting from climate-related disasters and their consequences.”

Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, a member of the committee, said in an intervention during the meeting: “After more than a year has passed since the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, and the negative effects that followed on all sectors of life, the national responses of many countries of the world to this epidemic have come at their beginning. Closed and far from the philosophy of collective action and international cooperation imposed by the nature of this crisis, but today we are aware that overcoming the epidemic to build a better tomorrow requires an effective role of parliaments, by enacting laws and legislations for responding to emergency medical crises, and overseeing government decisions and procedures, with regard to formulating Policies and their implementation, managing public resources and government budgets to invest in human security, rather than increasing military security budgets. ”

It reviewed the global initiatives undertaken by the UAE out of its belief in strengthening international cooperation to combat the spread of Covid-19 and limit its negative effects on the countries of the world, by securing aid to countries severely affected by this crisis in cooperation with the World Health Organization, as it provided support to nearly 128 countries. By providing vaccines, medicines, medical supplies and equipment, its urgent contributions are estimated at more than 1,742 tons, and have supported more than 1.7 million medical care workers around the world.