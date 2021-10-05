The Attorney General of the State, Counselor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, participated in the thirteenth meeting of their Excellencies, Representatives and Public Prosecutors in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which was held via video communication technology, in the presence of Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda, foremost of which is a guiding draft law to organize the organs of public prosecution and public prosecution in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, the memorandum of the General Secretariat on child protection rules during the investigation stage, the unified indicative regulation for the inspection of members of the Public Prosecution and the rules of joint cooperation between the prosecutions Public Prosecution.

During the meeting, the experiences of the member states were presented. The State Public Prosecution, represented by the Chief Prosecutor of Ajman Public Prosecution, Abdullah Ali Al Balushi, presented its experience in the application of community service, which is a distinguished experience in this context, codified and regulated in accordance with state legislation, and is one of the procedural systems developed in the field of criminal law. It is considered one of the alternatives to short-term freedom-depriving punishments, which aims to control the behavior of some perpetrators and enhance their educational and moral side, as sometimes feeling embarrassed or guilt is more important than imprisonment, which may not achieve these goals.

The proposal of the Public Prosecution Office (smart inspection) regarding the guiding regulations for inspecting the work of members of the Public Prosecution Office and the Public Prosecution Office in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, was approved, and the study of the Public Prosecution’s proposal for the State regarding a draft guideline on procedural controls for modern information technology crimes was continued.

The Public Prosecution of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also submitted a proposal to prepare a draft indicative law to criminalize anti-environmental behavior, and the Public Prosecution of the State of Kuwait presented a proposal to prepare annual statistics for efforts and cooperation on the rules of joint cooperation between the Public Prosecutions and Public Prosecution in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

The attendees were also briefed on the recommendations of the meeting of the assistants of the House of Representatives in their twelfth meeting, which was held on September 20, 2020, in addition to a number of issues related to the work of the Public Prosecutions and the Public Prosecution in the GCC states.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Public Representatives and the Public Prosecutors of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, the lawyer of the Fujairah Public Prosecution, Saeed Khalfan Al-Dabahi, awarded the Hamed Al-Othman Award for outstanding performance.

It is worth mentioning that this award is granted to members of the Public Prosecution and Public Prosecution Office in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who excel in their work, in recognition of their excellence and their contribution to improving the level of performance.





