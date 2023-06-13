varanasi (wam)

His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al-Sayegh, Minister of State, participated yesterday in the meeting of development ministers of the Group of Twenty, which was held under the Indian presidency in the city of Varanasi in the Republic of India. The meeting discussed ways to enhance multilateral cooperation to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and mechanisms to support the green transition.

In his intervention during the meeting, His Excellency stressed the UAE’s commitment and continuous support for multilateral cooperation and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the importance of continuing to enhance the participation of developing and least developed countries in international organizations and forums.

His Excellency praised all the initiatives aimed at supporting the participation of the guest countries in the G20, and expanding membership in the main organizations at the regional and international levels, praising the readiness of these organizations for the continuous development and modernization of the global governance system.

His Excellency Al Sayegh stressed that the UAE was one of the first countries to realize the close interdependence between sustainable development and the green economy, and developed the Emirates Green Development Strategy in 2012, and built the first smart and sustainable cities in the region, and benefited from its natural and technological advantages as an energy center to create an ecosystem for climate solutions. To date, it has invested $50 billion in renewable energy in more than 70 countries, and has pledged to invest more than $50 billion in clean energy projects at home and abroad over the next decade.

Commitments

His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh called on the G20 countries and guest countries to take advantage of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at Expo Dubai next November, which aims to transform and accelerate climate action urgently to fulfill commitments. The world has taken to reduce global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius, as COP28 will promote the voices of the neediest and least represented communities, support changes to advance the economy, and highlight the progress made and how to build on it.