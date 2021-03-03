His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation to the meeting of the Ministerial Council of the League of Arab States in its 115th ordinary session (155).

He participated in the consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers, which was held today prior to the holding of the session at the level of foreign ministers.

The closed consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers comes to coordinate positions on issues on the agenda of the new session of the Council.

The Council approved the reappointment of the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, for a second session, and a number of decisions related to joint Arab action issues in the political, economic, social, legal, human rights, financial and administrative fields.

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, chaired the meeting of the Quartet of Arab Ministerial Committee concerned with following up the developments of the crisis with Iran, and ways to address its interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

The meeting took place today, on the sidelines of the work of the 155th session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, with the participation of members of the committee from Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.