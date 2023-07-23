Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Organized by the Emirates Council for Defense Companies – the main supporter of the defense industries sector in the UAE – the national pavilion of the United Arab Emirates is participating in the 16th session of the International Defense Industry Exhibition (IDEF23), which is being held in Istanbul under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey from 25 to 28 July. A high-ranking delegation representing the defense industries sector in the United Arab Emirates, headed by Tariq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Tawazun Council, will participate in the exhibition.

The International Defense Industry Exhibition is the fourth largest defense exhibition in the world in terms of the number of exhibitors, and this year’s session is expected to achieve a record number of participants, as a new exhibition hall was added to the existing halls to meet the huge demand from Turkish and international institutions and companies wishing to participate in this event.

The activities of the previous edition of the exhibition were attended by more than 68,795 visitors from 94 countries, and the participation of 1,238 exhibitors from 53 countries. The session witnessed the signing of 1,238 agreements, while the number of participating official delegations reached 163, representing 81 countries and two international organizations.

The country’s national pavilion at the exhibition is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance defense cooperation and exchange experiences with international companies and institutions, in addition to presenting the capabilities and modern technological innovations produced by Emirati defense companies that bear the “Made in the Emirates” label.

UAE companies

Emirati companies seek to display the latest defense developments that include independent air and land fields, technical development and industrial development. In the independent land systems and solutions, the company “Kalides” displays the latest armored combat vehicles equipped with the latest surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missile systems, while in the field of industrial development, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi reviews the most important opportunities and attractive incentives in the industrial sector to meet all business needs of international investors to facilitate investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In the field of advanced technological solutions, Yahsat is participating in providing the latest solutions in communication systems, and to enhance the competitiveness of the Emirati product in international markets, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is preparing to promote the “Make in the UAE” forum, within the framework of the Ministry’s keenness to promote the growth of national industries and discuss opportunities for partnership and cooperation in the industrial sector.

With regard to military armament, Al-Hamra Company presents a display of the latest military and security solutions and equipment, while IDEX will promote the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2025”. The pavilion also contains the Soldier magazine issued by the Ministry of Defense.

Anas Nasser Saeed Al Otaiba, Director General of the Emirates Council for Defense Companies, said: “The participation of the Emirates Council for Defense Companies in the International Defense Exhibition (IDEF2023) reflects the depth and solidity of the UAE-Turkish bilateral relations, in light of the continuous support of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey. The Council is keen to strengthen the bridges of these relations within the framework of the UAE-Turkish comprehensive economic partnership agreement that was signed in March 2023, which serves future visions and development goals to support the national economy and enhance its competitiveness.

He added, “We look forward to exploring promising opportunities for national companies and institutions participating in the exhibition, where they can display their innovative products and solutions that our country is proud to manufacture in order to meet national needs and expand their presence in global markets. We also seek to strengthen the national supply chains to enhance strategic independence and self-capacity in this sector.”