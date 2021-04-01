Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, headed the UAE delegation participating in the work of the second session of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue, which was held through video communication yesterday, with the participation of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council of the League of Arab States, His Excellency Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, in the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

His Excellency affirmed the keenness of the wise leadership in the UAE to support the process of Arab-Japanese cooperation and push it to broader horizons, noting that the country’s participation in the second session of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue confirms its commitment to activating the mechanisms of joint Arab cooperation with Japan, which is an important strategic partner for our countries. Arabic at all levels and levels.

His Excellency expressed the UAE’s pride in the level of comprehensive strategic partnership reached by the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, which was announced during the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the country in April 2018, stressing that Japan is one of the largest major trading partners of the country in the world. The value of non-oil trade exchanges in 2019 amounted to about $ 14.6 billion, and mutual investment flows exceeded $ 10.5 billion for the period from 2003 to 2019.

He said: “The flourishing of commercial and investment relations, both oil and non-oil, constitutes an incentive to enhance our cooperation in the main sectors and expand the horizons of joint action in the pioneering fields, especially energy, renewable energy, space, artificial intelligence and food security. He expressed his hope that the agreement to protect and encourage investment that entered into force between the two countries in 2020 will form a solid basis for establishing more commercial and investment partnerships in all priority sectors.

His Excellency added: “The UAE believes that the recent cooperation in the Hope Probe project, which reached Mars orbit in February 2021 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan in the first Arab mission to explore space in a seven-month journey, is a major step towards launching our integrated strategic partnership in near future”.

He stressed that the UAE believes in the importance of joint Arab-Japanese action, coordinating positions and unifying them to achieve security and stability, lifting human suffering from the peoples of the region, whether in Yemen, Libya or Syria, and supporting the peace process in the Middle East, and looks forward to creating more opportunities to strengthen these relations in all Domains.

He stressed the danger of the scourge of terrorism and extremism on regional and global security, which necessitates us to make more efforts and joint coordination to eradicate this scourge and combat its dangerous repercussions.

He also stressed the importance of joint action to secure navigation, international trade, waterways, energy supplies, and contribute to maintaining international peace and security.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of Arab-Japanese relations and the need to continue coordination and consultation between the Arab and Japanese sides in a way that serves the aspirations of Arab countries and Japan and issues of common concern.

Rooted and deep

Al-Jaber stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen and continue its strategic cooperation with Japan under the umbrella of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative.

He said that the two countries will celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, which confirms that the relations between them are deep-rooted and deep, as they witnessed remarkable qualitative leaps in various fields such as education, trade, energy, investment, technology, and others.

His Excellency said: “The UAE believes that activating the Arab-Japanese political dialogue has contributed to enriching Arab-Japanese relations, including coordinating positions on issues of common interest, and we were pleased with the positive results of the first session of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Japanese political dialogue, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the University Arab countries in Cairo in September 2017 ».