Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, headed the UAE delegation participating in the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, which were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 10 to 13 May.

The meetings, which were held under the slogan “Establishing partnerships to prevent crises”, discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation frameworks to face the various challenges facing the member countries of the Islamic Development Bank.

The country’s delegation included HE Saeed Rashid Al-Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance for the Budget and Government Revenue Sector, as well as a number of senior officials and specialists in the Ministry.

Governors of the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as senior government officials, heads of international organizations, and a number of specialists and experts working in the field of development participated in the annual meetings.

The Annual Meetings are an important platform for leaders and policy makers to consider many issues for poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, climate change, and a host of other topics.

In detail, the annual meetings included the (48th) annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Development Bank, the (30th) annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, the (23rd) General Assembly meeting of the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, and the (18th) Assembly meeting of the Corporation. Islamic International Trade Finance, the annual meeting (16) of the Board of Governors of the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development, the meeting of the Supreme Committee of the Al-Aqsa Fund, and the meeting of the round table of governors.

Al-Husseini also attended the round table meeting of the governors, which focused on the issue of partnerships and enhancing cooperation between countries. His Excellency Al-Husseini stressed the importance of this event as an important platform to enhance multilateral regional dialogue, coordination and cooperation, which has become a paramount necessity to enhance the region’s preparedness proactively to face various challenges and promote economic growth. sustainable.

Bin Hadi pointed out the importance of focusing on the issue of strengthening partnerships, which has become a major priority at this stage, especially in light of the increasing global economic uncertainty, and the expected slowdown in economic growth and its effects on the member countries of the Islamic Development Bank.

Bin Hadi explained that it is necessary to develop programs that enable the exchange of policies and provide technical assistance to contribute to the provision of innovative ways that enhance the Islamic finance system and its products, including digitization, sustainability and enabling entrepreneurship, which in turn will contribute to enhancing the attractiveness of the sector and advancing development efforts.

Al-Husseini said: “The UAE is considered one of the most developed countries in the Islamic finance sector, and we are keen and fully prepared to exchange experiences gained in this field and provide all means of support for efforts aimed at developing the Islamic finance system.”

He pointed out that the future of social finance depends largely on digitization and the participation of the private sector. Accordingly, the UAE launched a number of pioneering initiatives that contribute to providing a wide range of payment channels to facilitate the flow of funds for social development, as well as enhancing the participation of the private sector through capacity building programmes, which in turn contributed to increasing companies’ representation of the relevant guidelines. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

At the end of his speech, His Excellency invited all participants to attend the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is being hosted by the UAE in Dubai Expo City from November 30 to December 12, 2023, with the aim of continuing cooperation to overcome various challenges and strengthen global efforts to address climate change.

On the sidelines of the annual meetings, His Excellency Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini met with a number of finance ministers and senior officials in regional institutions and organizations, where His Excellency met with His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Maait, Minister of Finance of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and they discussed the relations between the two countries.

His Excellency also met with His Excellency Dr. Ashni Kumar Singh, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Guyana, to discuss the best ways to enhance joint cooperation and review the latest economic developments in Guyana.

His Excellency also met with His Excellency Dr. Ehsan Khandozi, Iranian Minister of Economic and Financial Affairs, and the meeting discussed the importance of stimulating trade exchange and increasing investments between the two countries.

Al-Husseini also met with Akinwumi Adesina, Chairman of the African Development Bank Group, to discuss how the Bank will participate in COP28, and His Excellency extended an invitation to the Chairman of the Group to attend the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Al-Husseini also met with Laura Frigante, CEO of the Global Partnership for Education, who thanked the UAE for its contribution and support for the “Global Partnership for Education” initiative.

It is noteworthy that the annual meetings also included high-level plenary sessions, interactive panel discussions, technical sessions and side events covering a wide range of topics, including poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, health, education, food security, climate change, and innovation. It also provided a space for member countries to present their development projects and initiatives, and strengthen partnerships to achieve impactful results.

It is noteworthy that the UAE is one of the main founders of the bank, as it joined its membership in 1974 and owns a share of 7.52% of its subscribed capital amounting to 55.5 billion Islamic dinars (equivalent to 77.2 billion US dollars). The country also hosts the office of the Islamic Corporation for Insurance Investment and Export Credit and a branch of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation.