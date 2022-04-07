Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, headed the UAE delegation participating in the annual meetings of the Arab financial institutions, which were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and attended by the Arab Ministers of Finance and Economy, the governors of Arab central banks, and directors of institutions Arab Finance, and a number of representatives of regional and international organizations and specialists in the financial and economic fields.

The state delegation included His Excellency Khalid Muhammad Balama Al Tamimi, Governor of the Emirates Central Bank, Younis Haji Al Khouri, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and a number of specialists in the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al-Husseini pointed out the importance of these meetings as a pioneering Arab platform that allows discussing the most prominent financial and economic topics and developments, and future plans and strategies in the areas of sustainable development in the Arab countries, as well as opening channels of constructive dialogue to advance the performance of the joint Arab economy, developing and activating its foundations and mechanisms, and benefiting from the experiences of other countries.

His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to participate in these meetings; To exchange visions and develop plans to enhance the status of the Arab region and consolidate the economies of its countries, share successful experiences and expertise in the field of economy and financial and monetary policies, and introduce the UAE’s pioneering financial model and experience and its forward-looking vision in building a better future for future generations.”

The annual meetings of the Arab financial institutions include a number of activities, including the 51st annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the 45th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Monetary Fund, the 46th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, and the 49th meeting of the Board Shareholders of the Arab Corporation for Investment and Export Credit Guarantee, the 46th annual meeting of the Board of Shareholders of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development, and the 13th regular session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers. His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to his faithful Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for hosting them.

He said, “The exceptional circumstances that Arab countries are going through have become an obstacle to development efforts, which requires all of us to do more to turn these challenges into opportunities that advance the process of economic and social development in Arab countries.”