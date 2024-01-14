The UAE is participating in the 54th session of the World Economic Forum meetings for the year 2024, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, with more than 100 individuals from the heads of companies, the private sector, and government officials, which is the third largest international participation in “Davos.” It is the largest in the history of the state’s participation in the forum.

The UAE’s participation in this global economic event comes as a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in consolidating the UAE’s pioneering role at the international level in all areas of global cooperation and partnership, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, called for enhancing the UAE government's interest in the economic file, improving the UAE's competitiveness at the global level in all sectors supporting the national economy, and exchanging experiences supporting a sustainable national and global economy.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said: “It reflects the keenness of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.” “God,” for the periodic participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos, the great importance that the state attaches to the positive contribution in international forums in various sectors, especially the economic sector, which is considered a file of great priority for the UAE, and to which all countries, governments, and international governmental and private bodies also attach importance. Great, because of its connection to the development, prosperity and well-being of all peoples and nations, and of humanity as a whole.”

He added: “During this important event, the UAE looks forward to continuing to share many successful experiences and expertise, which would serve as inspiration for creating other successful international experiences and expertise as well, which contributes to enhancing the comprehensive and sustainable development of countries and governments. The country is also open to benefiting from the experiences.” And distinguished international expertise through joint cooperation and building successful partnerships in all sectors, which contributes to formulating innovative solutions to overcome challenges and create a better future for generations.”

Distinguished participation by major national companies and the private sector

Major national companies and the private sector are investing in participating in the forum, which represents an important opportunity to consolidate and build international partnerships in all fields, to exchange experiences and continue development, as officials of major national companies and private sector institutions in the country constitute about 80% of the volume of UAE participation in “Davos” 2024.

The country is participating in a special pavilion under the slogan “Nothing is Impossible” for the second year in a row, and its agenda reflects the great momentum of the UAE’s participation in the forum’s activities, and the presence of a large number of heads of major national companies and officials in the government and private sectors.

The World Economic Forum constitutes an opportunity for major national companies and the national private sector to exchange experiences and consolidate and build partnerships in all fields, and an international platform for consolidating bridges of international cooperation and consolidating the concepts of joint work between governments and various institutions, while the forum will be held in its next session under the slogan “Rebuilding Confidence – Confidence in Our future, trust within society, trust between countries.”

The World Economic Forum represents a global platform that brings together annually more than 3,000 leaders, decision-makers, and senior figures in the government and private sectors around the world, to discuss global challenges and changes, review solutions and developments, and build partnerships, in various economic and development sectors, where the Forum’s outputs, dialogues, and partnerships contribute Fruitful efforts in supporting sustainable development and formulating solutions to the most prominent development challenges at the international level.



A busy agenda for the UAE’s participation

The UAE is participating in this year’s session of the World Economic Forum in many main sessions, special meetings, and side events, in addition to a special pavilion that is distinguished by its identity and local character, and hosts a series of important meetings, public sessions, and media meetings that witness a prominent presence of heads of major national companies and officials in the sector. Private and government officials, as well as high-level bilateral meetings, which include an elite group of senior figures in the context of reviewing successful Emirati experiences, exchanging international experiences, and holding constructive dialogues with participating international bodies.

The agenda of the country’s participation in the event, which extends over 5 consecutive days, includes sessions in a number of fields, including the field of education, where the UAE participates in discussing the opportunities and challenges resulting from the use of artificial intelligence in this sector, and how organizations and governments can adapt to its data, and maximize the benefit from its fruits. It highlighted the mechanisms for developing learning skills, and the prospects and opportunities for cooperation between the public and private sectors to develop creative and fruitful education models and experiences.

In the diplomatic field, the country participates in sessions that discuss a number of topics, including the impact of the conflict in the Middle East and its paths, and how to achieve a balance between basic geopolitical dynamics and work to overcome the challenges that hinder stability and international cooperation.

Among the sessions in which the state participates related to the sectors of the economy, foreign trade, investment and the environment are sessions on the BRICS grouping and its growth prospects, its impact on the global economic reality, the geopolitical and economic landscape, the impact of technology on the development of global trade and investment, and the future of global trade and foreign direct investment in light of benefiting from Its enormous potential, the prospects for a new global trading system, in addition to discussions on trade as a tool for economic growth, ways to make the global trade landscape more inclusive and environmentally responsible, and the foundations for applying new technologies in business.

The country is joining a number of sessions that seek to formulate starting points to enhance cooperation across various sectors to bridge the global digital divide, how to strengthen new partnerships that have been enabled, and address the main obstacles to global digitization efforts, financing digital inclusion, and global governance of artificial intelligence.



The UAE…an effective strategic partnership with the World Economic Forum “Davos”

The UAE’s participation in the World Economic Forum 2024, during which the participation of major national companies and the country’s private sector is highlighted, is based on an effective strategic partnership that establishes coordination and joint cooperation between the two sides, and through which the UAE continues its participation that extends for more than 20 years, culminating in the signing of a number of agreements to enhance Frameworks of cooperation and joint work in many strategic sectors and fields, which constitute a continuation of positive cooperation between the two parties, and include a group of vital areas, including global future councils and trade, with the aim of enhancing work in these sectors by presenting innovative visions that suit the changes taking place at the current stage.

During the previous edition of the World Economic Event, the UAE government signed an agreement with the forum regarding hosting the meetings of the Global Future Councils, which the country already hosted in October 2023, within the framework of the country’s keenness to support the efforts made to study and anticipate the future in a number of vital and development sectors, and to exchange Expertise, experience and finding appropriate solutions for all issues that are of great importance at the international level, including environmental and development sustainability and enhancing readiness for the future.

The country also signed a memorandum of understanding with the World Economic Forum with the aim of supporting the Trade Technology Initiative launched by the country, which is designed to accelerate the digitization of international supply chains, improve customs procedures, enhance developing countries’ access to the global trade system, and pave the way for a new era of trade growth, and stipulates joint cooperation from To hold a global forum that brings together leaders in the trade, industry and technology sectors to exchange best practices; Developing an annual research report on the commerce technology landscape, its real-world applications, and emerging trends, and establishing a regulatory laboratory that enables major and emerging companies to experiment with commerce technology innovations; And creating an incubator for promising emerging companies in the field of commerce technology.

The last session of the forum also witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement by the two sides to establish the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the UAE, and a memorandum of cooperation regarding the activation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Protocol developed by the UAE government to intensify joint efforts and establish regulatory and strengthening frameworks for the implementation of the Protocol and its axes.



Cooperation and constructive dialogue for a better future for humanity

The agreements signed between the UAE government and the forum aim to provide more opportunities for the private sector in the UAE and major national companies, and to strengthen the partnership with the forum in order to consolidate the principles of dialogue and coordination at the international level, which contributes to achieving a better future for humanity, and seeking to find solutions. Integrated by supporting international dialogue and unifying efforts, to anticipate a better future for current and future generations, in light of the changes facing the world in many areas, most notably development, economy, business, climate, the fourth industrial revolution, and others.

