His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a cable of congratulations to his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent a similar cable of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

In a post on Twitter, His Highness congratulated the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, its leadership and people, on the Kingdom’s 51st National Day… and on the anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa’s accession to power.

He said, “We congratulate the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their National Day..and we congratulate them on prosperity, stability, and the march of glory and glory..May God protect Bahrain..and protect the people and leadership of this brotherly, close and beloved country.”

The sister Kingdom of Bahrain celebrates on December 16 of each year the Bahraini National Day, which coincides with the anniversary of its independence, as well as the anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sitting on his throne and assuming the reins of power.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, cables of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of his accession to power.

Today, the UAE is participating in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain’s celebrations of its 51st National Day, which falls on December 16 of each year, amid official and popular celebration and participation that reflects the level of fraternal relations and the well-established strategic partnership between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

The UAE is witnessing a series of special activities and offers, including decorating a number of the most prominent landmarks, institutions, sites of the country and the main shopping centers with the Bahraini flag, and banners of congratulations that adorn the digital indicative signs on the main roads, as well as a special seal for the passports of Bahraini citizens coming to the country through the various airports and ports.

The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain have historical relations that extend their roots for decades, helped in their growth and development by the constants and common visions that bring together the two brotherly countries, the relations whose specificity stems from the bonds of kinship, the common history and the distinguished fraternal relations between their two leaderships, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan , Head of State, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain have deep fraternal bonds and close, authentic and fruitful relations for the benefit and prosperity of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, based on solid foundations based on the common cultural and social heritage, a single history, aspirations and one developmental vision aimed at providing all means of stability and prosperity, and establishing a bright future for future generations of children the two countries. The relations between the two countries are considered one of the most important pillars of the unity of the Gulf house and the preservation of its security and stability, and it is of great importance in light of the distinguished political and strategic weight they enjoy at the regional and global levels, and their adoption of a rational, balanced and moderate foreign policy, and their being among the pioneering models at the regional level in the fields of development. implementation of ambitious policies of reform, development and modernization, and the consolidation of state institutions and law.

The two countries have positive and prosperous relations in various sectors, including the fields of trade exchange, economic cooperation, joint investment, and political consultation, as they share the same visions on various Arab, regional and international issues and files of common concern, based on solid principles that support the rule of security and peace, and the achievement of stability and prosperity. regionally and globally.

Since 2000, the Emirati-Bahrain relations have taken on broad dimensions and horizons at all levels, after the formation of the joint supreme committee between them. the two brotherly peoples and supports the march of joint Gulf action. The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and his meeting with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, last April, reflected the specificity of the relations between the two countries, as they affirmed during the meeting the support and strengthening of joint cooperation paths in various fields. Economic, commercial and investment fields, expanding horizons of joint cooperation, supporting joint Gulf action and Arab unity.

Last September, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s visit to the UAE witnessed the signing of many agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two countries, which constitute a major boost in the UAE-Bahraini relations.

The course of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, on the economic and commercial level during the past few years, confirms the strength of relations and the integration of the economies of the two countries, as the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries during the first half of this year reached 12.1 billion dirhams, a growth rate of 16% compared to 2021.

The UAE’s imports from Bahrain during the first half of this year amounted to nearly five billion dirhams, while the volume of UAE national exports to Bahrain during the same period amounted to 2.74 billion dirhams, while the volume of re-exports for the same period amounted to 4.3 billion dirhams.

The two countries share a common cultural heritage of arts and literature that formed a homogeneous cultural identity for their peoples and for all the peoples of the Arab Gulf region, while the common customs and traditions between the two peoples are reflected in many vocabulary in poetry, prose, story, oral heritage, proverbs and popular narratives, as well as what is related to methods and ways of life in general.

During the previous years, the two countries signed several memorandums and protocols of cooperation in the field of cultural cooperation to preserve the common historical heritage of the two countries. In this context, the project to restore heritage buildings in Bahrain, which is supported by the UAE, aims to revive the heritage house of “Fath Allah” in the city of Muharraq and other places. Heritage sites.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• “We congratulate brotherly, close and beloved Bahrain… prosperity, stability, and the march of glory and glory.”

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Covenants of affection and brotherhood

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, through his official account on Twitter, stressing that “what brings us together with Bahrain and its people are covenants of friendship, brotherhood and continuous love over time.” .

His Highness said: “We celebrate with the Kingdom of Bahrain 51 years of glory, originality and prosperity, wishing its wise leadership and honorable people continued prosperity and peace. We have covenants of friendship, brotherhood and continuous love that have brought us together with Bahrain and its people over time. Destiny, vision and hopes unite us, may God perpetuate them in security and elevation, and may God perpetuate our brotherhood and love.”