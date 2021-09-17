The UAE participates in a celebration marking the one-year anniversary of the Abrahamic Agreements

Anwar Gargash participates in the celebration

The UAE participated in a virtual meeting that included foreign ministers and representatives of the United States of America, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the Abrahamic agreements.

The UAE was represented at the meeting by His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State.

The meeting came with the aim of discussing ways to deepen relations and build a more prosperous and stable region through cooperation and dialogue aimed at promoting peace and reaping the fruits of the agreements that were signed to serve the interests of the peoples of the region.

In his speech during the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash said that the first anniversary of the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Agreements is an occasion to celebrate the opportunities that have been achieved during the past year, and it is a message of hope and positive for the region, which suffers from many challenges, most notably instability. He added that the most important message is directed to the younger generations in this region, to the effect that there are many opportunities for peace and joint action, and the possibility of achieving many benefits through cooperation, and that differences can be discussed and solutions found.

His Excellency said, “The Abrahamic peace agreements will allow us to help in the peace process more, and will lead to the ultimate goal, which is the two-state solution, which directly means the Palestinians and Israelis, and our role is to secure a network of trust that will put the problems of the past aside and replace them with hopes for the future.” .

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing the strategic peace path, and continuing efforts to deepen and diversify this path in the region, praising the efforts of the United States of America to expand the circle of peace in the region.

The participants in the meeting affirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum of the peace process in the Middle East, and building on peace agreements to build a better future for the region.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani participated in the meeting, along with His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash.

Source: wam