The UAE Parliamentary Friendship Committee with the parliaments of Latin America and North America, headed by Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Vice President of the Council and Chairman of the Committee, discussed during a virtual meeting with the Argentine-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Committee, headed by Nicholas Mayores, Chairman of the Committee in the House of Representatives of the Argentine Republic, ways to enhance cooperation relations. Parliament between the two chambers.

Participating in the meeting from the group of the UAE Parliamentary Friendship Committee were Amna Ali Al-Adidi, Maryam Majid Bin Thaniah, Second Deputy Speaker of the Council, Dr. Moza Mohammed Al-Shehhi, members of the Council, and Saeed Abdullah Al-Qamzi, the UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic.

The two sides noted the importance of strengthening parliamentary cooperation relations between the Federal National Council and the Argentine House of Representatives, while emphasizing that bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Argentina and Latin American countries are witnessing growth and progress in various fields.

Dr. Tariq Al Tayer stressed the depth of the cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, and the keenness of the leadership and government of the UAE to consolidate the partnership and cooperation relations with the Republic of Argentina in various fields, and to push them forward to broader horizons to achieve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

He pointed out the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding and parliamentary cooperation with the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, holding periodic meetings between the two sides, discussing issues of common interest, and cooperation between the two councils in all international parliamentary forums.

He noted the importance of cooperation and coordination with the Argentine Republic in areas of common interest, especially in food security, technology, climate change, renewable energy, sustainable development, and trade.

For his part, Nicholas Mayores stressed the importance of developing and strengthening relations between the two councils in all fields, and the necessity of encouraging investment and strengthening economic relations at all levels.