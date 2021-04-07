Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

The delegation of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated in the meetings of the committees of the Arab Parliament, which are held over a period of two days, in the presence of the President of the Arab Parliament, Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in the framework of preparing for the fourth session of the Parliament of the first session of the third legislative term, scheduled for next Saturday in Cairo.

Muhammad Ahmad Al Yamahi, Vice President of the Arab Parliament and a member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee, stated that the committee discussed political and security developments in the Arab world, and the position of Arab parliaments and councils on the draft law to protect and enhance cybersecurity in Arab countries, in addition to reviewing the parliament’s report on dealing with The Corona pandemic and facing its repercussions, and the position of the African Parliament on the proposal to establish the Arab-African Parliamentary Forum.

Al Yamahi indicated that the committee held a joint meeting with the Foreign Relations and Arab Affairs Committees in the Egyptian Parliament, in a parliamentary tradition that is the first of its kind, through which the Arab Parliament seeks to strengthen and activate relations with Arab councils and parliaments at the level of the corresponding committees.

For her part, Representative Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi noted that the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Committee discussed a draft guiding law to regulate irregular employment conditions and protect their rights in the Arab world, in addition to preparing a parliamentary vision on supporting the implementation of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan in the Arab world in the legislative framework and human rights.

Al-Naqbi indicated that the committee discussed the general framework of the draft Arab Parliament report on Arab countries’ efforts to deal with the “Corona” pandemic and face its repercussions.

The issue of combating violence against women in the Arab world occupied a large part of the discussions of the Committee for Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs, as Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan, the second deputy chairperson of the Council, a member of the committee, confirmed the work to prepare the Arab convention to combat violence against women and girls.

Al-Sharhan pointed out that the committee discussed arrangements for holding a regional workshop on the reality of Arab legislation and laws concerned with combating violence against women, and preparing a guiding draft law to combat violence against women in the Arab world, in partnership and cooperation with the Arab Women Organization.

During the committee’s work, Al-Sharhan reviewed the developments of the work on launching the “Education Development Document in the Arab World,” noting that the committee also discussed the first draft of the report on the social situation in the Arab world for the year 2020.

On the other hand, Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, a member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, stated that the Economic Committee of the Arab Parliament discussed obstacles to implementing Arab economic agreements and legislations, means of addressing them and developments in the Arab Customs Union, and preparing for a workshop on the challenges and obstacles facing the private sector in the Arab world.

Bushehab noted that the committee reviewed during its meeting a memorandum on the responses received to the parliamentary questions addressed by the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee to a number of specialized Arab organizations, as well as the guiding law for supporting and developing small, medium and micro enterprises in the Arab countries.