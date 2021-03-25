Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council participated remotely, in the fourth meeting of the Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee emanating from the periodic meeting of the heads of the Shura Councils, representatives, the national and the nation in the Gulf Cooperation Council states.

The division was represented in the meeting by Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, First Vice President of the Federal National Council, and Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi, member of the Federal National Council, members of the parliamentary division group in the periodic meeting of the heads of Gulf legislative councils.

In the meeting, the parliamentary views of the people of the Shura Councils, the Representatives, the national and the nation in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf were presented on the parliamentary dialogue between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, and it was agreed to add an item to the meeting of the Gulf Parliamentary Committee with the European Committee on water and food security and water desalination technologies, and an item on Cooperation between the countries of the Cooperation Council and the countries of the European Union to facilitate medical supplies to prepare for future pandemics.

Hamad Al-Rahumi said that during the meeting, the UAE Parliamentary Division presented several proposals that contribute to strengthening relations between the countries of the Cooperation Council and the European Union, on top of which is cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and achieving sustainability in the field of food security during crises and emergencies.

The meeting also agreed on a mechanism to respond to reports issued by the European Union on human rights in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, energy transitions, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and the effects of the Corona pandemic.

He added that water and food security is one of the vital and critical issues and a national priority in the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and international studies and reports have recently proven that the food security measures followed by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council during the (Covid-19) pandemic were more efficient. Fast enough before the outbreak of the crisis, as the pandemic prompted the authorities in the GCC countries to accelerate measures to secure supply chains in a way that surpasses many countries in the world.

For his part, Khalfan Rashid Al Shamsi pointed out that the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council are facing several challenges that affect the food security situation, the most important of which are the scarcity of renewable water resources, and how to preserve the remaining ones, in addition to the climatic conditions and soil quality. Therefore, the UAE Parliamentary Division proposes to adopt The Gulf-European Parliamentary Committee, proposals for cooperation with the European Parliament, including the adoption of open trade policies with the European side, international safety standards, increased cooperation at the industry level to face the challenges posed by the more sustainable global food system, and cooperation in the field of modern technologies, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.