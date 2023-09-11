The UAE is adopting a scientific approach based on innovation to develop applicable solutions to address the challenges of scarcity of water resources and lack of supply, as this issue is considered one of the repercussions resulting from the phenomenon of climate change.

The UAE has achieved progress in addressing the issue of water resource shortages by relying on rain seeding techniques, which began operations in the country in 1990, and were developed in cooperation with a number of international organizations, such as the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, United States of America, and the US Space Agency (NASA). .

The UAE works to support international efforts in this field and provide the necessary support for research, development and innovation, with the aim of exploring available options to enhance water sustainability and contribute to reducing the repercussions of water scarcity.

The country’s efforts to spread rain enhancement technologies are in line with the “Impact” axis, within the “National Sustainability” campaign that was recently launched to coincide with preparations for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held from November 30 to December 12. From this year in Expo City Dubai, which reviews the results and positive impacts of UAE sustainability initiatives in various fields.

The process of seeding clouds for rain seeding seeks to reduce the impact of global warming, which leads to increased rates of water evaporation and drought, thus increasing rates of desertification. Cloud seeding technology is used to improve the microphysical processes that occur in clouds in order to extract more water and increase rainfall amounts.

Artificial cloud seeding aims to reduce the impact of the long-term repercussions of climate change on future generations, as potential future impacts of global climate change include longer periods of drought in some regions, and an increase in the number of tropical storms in other regions.

The UAE has adopted the latest rain seeding technologies with the aim of contributing to alleviating the effects resulting from the lack of natural water resources by enhancing rainfall, in order to adapt to the challenges posed by drought.

Cloud seeding enhances environmental sustainability, as it contributes to achieving food security and sustainability.

The UAE is considered a pioneer in using advanced and environmentally friendly technologies in the field of cloud seeding.

• Cloud seeding contributes to reducing the consequences of global warming, such as drought and increasing water evaporation rates.

• Rain seeding reduces desertification and helps agriculture by providing new water sources.