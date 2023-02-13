The Emirati field hospital in a correctional area in the Turkish city of Gaziantep began its humanitarian missions to receive those affected by the earthquake, after the completion of its equipment and the arrival of teams of doctors, technicians and administrators. From the first moment, the hospital received the injured and those affected by the earthquake and provided the necessary and urgent medical, diagnostic and therapeutic services for them, as well as psychological and social support services.

The hospital is located on an area of ​​40,000 square meters and includes 50 beds and 4 intensive care beds. It is considered the first and largest third-level field hospital that contributes greatly to humanitarian relief efforts in the Republic of Turkey. It is equipped to receive and perform major and complex operations.

His Excellency Saeed Thani Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, accompanied by a number of Turkish officials, witnessed the opening of the hospital, which was set up as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2”, which is led by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the establishment of the hospital comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, as Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2” embodies the humanitarian message of the Emirates through the ninth principle of the fifty principles that confirmed the moral constants in the humanitarian work of the state. He also affirmed the commitment of the United Arab Emirates to its humanitarian responsibilities to reduce the burden Human suffering and its constant keenness to support and endorse universal humanitarian principles and its continuous support for the afflicted and affected victims of conflicts and disasters in all countries of the world.

His Excellency explained that the field hospital is one of the humanitarian projects that constitute a distinguished model for joint work with the aim of reaching people affected by the earthquake.

Providing diagnostic and therapeutic health programs, which saves them time and effort and alleviates their suffering.

His Excellency said that coordination has been made with the official channels in the Republic of Turkey to determine the necessary and urgent needs of those affected, explaining that the team supervising the field hospital made exceptional efforts in establishing the hospital in record time and providing medical personnel from various medical specialties.

His Excellency the Ambassador thanked the Turkish authorities for their cooperation in providing the necessary support to enable the field hospital team to carry out its humanitarian tasks, noting that the operation of the Emirati field hospital is a translation of the friendly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey.

Brigadier General Staff Doctor Abdullah Khadim Al-Ghaithi, commander of the field hospital, explained that the hospital consists of a number of departments, including reception, triage, emergency, surgical operations, intensive care, dental, CT and x-rays, laboratory, pharmacy and outpatient clinics. He also explained that the field hospital is located in the city of Gaziantep on an area of ​​​​40 thousand Square meters, the field hospital includes 50 beds, and 4 intensive care beds dedicated to critical and dangerous cases. The hospital also includes 15 doctors of various specialties and 60 nurses and technical assistants.

And the commander of the Emirati field hospital indicated that the medical staff includes specialists in the psychological aspect to receive people who suffer from various psychological conditions, such as anxiety, depression attacks and post-traumatic stress disorders as a result of the disaster that befell a number of Turkish cities and villages, and psychological and social support services are provided to them.

Brigadier General Staff Doctor Abdullah Khadim Al-Ghaithi indicated that the Emirati field hospital is classified as a third-level field hospital according to international classifications, which is prepared for complex and critical surgical cases such as major surgeries, as the first-level field hospital is a non-surgical hospital (dispensary) that sorts patients and performs first aid while The second level field hospital is a simple surgical hospital for minor surgical cases, and the Emirati field hospital is the first and largest third level field hospital that contributes greatly to humanitarian relief efforts in the Republic of Turkey.