Amdgrass – Chad (WAM)

In the Amdgrass region of the Republic of Chad, the second coordination office for Emirati foreign aid was opened in the country’s missions abroad, as part of the UAE’s continuous efforts to support the friendly Chadian people, and to strengthen the efforts made to provide all humanitarian and relief support by Emirati humanitarian institutions for Sudanese refugees in Chad.

Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, said that the opening of the office comes in the context of completing the path of success and strengthening institutional work for the governance of foreign aid, as Cabinet Resolution No. 4/5 of 2022 came to enhance coordination between foreign aid donors in the country. UAE, and the establishment of coordinating offices in the country’s missions abroad to deal with foreign aid affairs in a number of countries benefiting from aid provided by UAE donors.

Al Shamsi indicated that a set of important roles for the coordinating offices have been defined with the aim of enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of aid in accordance with the best international standards, such as supervising the UAE foreign aid file in the beneficiary countries, coordinating the efforts of the UAE donors, to ensure the effectiveness of what they provide to the beneficiaries, and the continuous follow-up of projects and aid programs.

Visit

He and the accompanying delegation visited the Emirati field hospital in Amdgrass to see the health services provided there. Since its opening, the hospital has received 2,841 patients.

The opening ceremony of the office was attended by Issac Malwa Jamous, governor of Anidi state in eastern Chad, and Ali Muhammad al-Buraiki, director of the UAE Aid Coordination Office in Chad, along with a number of representatives of Emirati humanitarian institutions and agencies.