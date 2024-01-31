The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund and the General Pensions and Social Security Authority reviewed the UAE’s pioneering experience in innovation and the use of modern technologies to develop and enhance social security services, during their participation in the International Social Security Association (ISSA) symposium on innovation and creativity to develop the performance of social security institutions in Arab countries, which It was held in the State of Kuwait during the period from 29 to 30 January.

Participation comes within the framework of highlighting the role of the UAE as one of the prominent and pioneering countries in implementing innovative initiatives in the field of retirement and social security services, as it is one of the most important pillars of strategies for developing interactive and proactive services for customers to improve their experience in obtaining services that suit their needs.

During the symposium, the Fund presented a comprehensive presentation on its comprehensive journey to build a culture of innovation in the work environment by following an advanced creative methodology based on integrating new ideas with existing systems and processes, and creating innovative projects to develop operations, enhance efficiency, and raise the quality of services provided to meet customers’ expectations.

Al-Saduq reviewed the details and results of implementing the “Smart Contributions” system, which is one of the basic outputs of the “Ajyal” institutional transformation program, pointing out that it has brought about a qualitative shift in the way of paying retirement contributions, as it has saved time and effort for the Fund and employers in a new and innovative way.

It also contributed to providing an integrated data platform shared with the Fund that ensures high accuracy and supports decision-making and conducting studies by decision-makers in business entities. During the presentation, the Fund indicated that the application of innovative solutions and modern technologies enhances the stability and sustainability of the retirement system, especially in light of the various global developments and transformations, stressing that it is working hard to consolidate the values ​​and culture of creativity and innovation by encouraging rational risk-taking to generate ideas outside the framework of the ordinary in a way that ensures Achieving positive change to achieve development and improvement.

The General Authority for Pensions and Social Security also presented its experience in the field of innovation, as it embodies one of the values ​​it adopts and aims to achieve through its most important strategic goals, which are enhancing innovation practices based on flexibility, proactiveness, and readiness. Among the innovative projects presented by the Authority is the “Wafa Fingerprint” project, which is a digital application available to retirees and can be accessed using the digital ID on Apple and Android systems. It allows the retiree to benefit from the discounts and privileges offered to retirees and provided by entities and companies operating in the country. In addition, the application provides a proactive service for retirees. It is the digital retiree certificate that can be presented to other entities in the UAE, which request it to grant the retiree services and discounts without the need to review and request the Authority.

The Authority also reviewed its activities in supporting innovation, in which employees and customers of the Authority participate through brainstorming sessions, hackathons and innovation laboratories, through which it presents innovative solutions to challenges facing departments in the Authority, or customers and stakeholders, which resulted in 300 ideas that were implemented over the past years. And 110 innovative solutions to improve operational processes and services, in which nearly two thousand people participated in fifty events organized by the Authority’s innovation team.

The Authority stressed its keenness to support all forms of effective cooperation opportunities with partners that benefit all parties to the insurance relationship, represented by categories of beneficiaries, employers and insurance institutions, as well as entities that support the work of these institutions, such as investment portfolios and others, in a way that contributes to enabling funds to improve their performance and enhance their services. For subscribers better in light of economic and technological changes.