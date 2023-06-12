The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the victims of the storms and torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the Pakistani government and the friendly Pakistani people, as well as to the families of the victims of the painful affliction, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.