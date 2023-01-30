The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the victims of the fall of a passenger bus from a bridge in Lasbela, Balochistan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences to the Pakistani government and the friendly Pakistani people, and to the families of the victims of the painful affliction, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

