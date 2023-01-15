The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Government of the Republic of Nepal for the victims of the passenger plane crash.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Nepalese government, the friendly Nepalese people, and the families of the victims in this painful tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
