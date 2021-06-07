Maseru (WAM)

Mahash Saeed Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, presented his credentials to His Majesty King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho, as a non-resident Ambassador of the UAE to Lesotho, at the Royal Palace in the capital, Maseru.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to His Majesty, wishing his country and people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Majesty King Letsie III, the ambassador, conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and his wishes for the government and people of the UAE further development and growth.

His Majesty wished the ambassador success in his work assignments and the development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields that unite the two countries, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his missions. His Majesty expressed his admiration for the steps taken by the country to consolidate its position as a global center for trade and tourism, which qualified it to host “Expo 2020 Dubai.” He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for his kind invitation to His Majesty to participate in the “Expo” 2020 Dubai”, indicating his country’s aspiration to actively participate in this global event.

Relations

Ambassador Mahsh Saeed Al Hamli expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Lesotho, and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and activate them in various fields, thus contributing to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries. He reviewed with His Majesty King Letsie III areas of cooperation between the Emirates and Lesotho and ways of developing them, in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.