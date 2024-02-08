Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE Muaythai Championship for men and women will begin at noon tomorrow at 321 Sports on Al Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 250 male and female players representing 42 clubs across the country, organized by the Muaythai and Kickboxing Federation, and its competitions will extend until February 11.

The tournament comes within the framework of the Federation’s agenda and its season competitions, which are full of various activities and events aimed at continuing development plans and advancing the UAE Muay Thai career, and supporting the levels of players from different age groups with important experiences and tournaments that contribute to enhancing the opportunities to benefit and determine the technical readiness of the stars of the game, including all clubs. At the state level.

The Federation invited the fans and fans of the game to attend the tournament competitions, follow their stars, encourage their heroes closely, and provide everyone with the opportunity to live the tournament atmosphere for free. The tournament witnesses the participation of male and female players from the ages of 17 to 39 years in all the weights approved in the technical program for the tournament.

For his part, Tariq Mohammed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Federation, said: “The UAE Muaythai Championship for men and women is an important milestone for the Federation, the clubs, and all participants, due to its great value and its role in supporting our ongoing plans to discover promising talents, identify the technical levels of the game’s base, and work to expand its scope and spread its culture throughout the world.” The community, in order to support the Federation’s programs and opportunities to prepare national teams and their preparations for major international tournaments and forums that will be held during the coming period.”

He added: “The Federation, headed by Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federation, attaches great importance to supporting and developing the base of the game by organizing competitions for various age levels, which leads us to an integrated system that contributes to creating more important achievements for the sport of Muay Thai in the UAE on the global level.”

He continued: “We are pleased to witness a large participation of the target groups in each tournament on our competitions agenda, which reflects the importance and status of the game among clubs and players and confirms the extent of interaction and development that it is witnessing, wishing good luck and success to all participants, calling on the fans to attend and encourage their heroes closely.”