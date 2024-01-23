Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Next Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club will organize the Emirates Motorcycle Championship competitions, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, as part of the Abu Dhabi Marine Festival, whose program includes 15 championships, activities, and events, including traditional and modern championships, and activities. A variety of marine activities. The festival targets 6,000 participants, and the events are held on the breakwater in the capital.

The Emirates Motorcycle Championship competitions include 5 categories: Rockies, Ladies, Junior, Challenger, and Master. Registration processes through the club’s website witnessed great interaction from competitors to participate in the event, and more than 40 competitors are expected to be present.

The competitions are held in two stages, the first in the morning and the second in the evening, in order to provide the appropriate time space for holding all competitions and for all categories, while giving the contestants an appropriate period to arrange their participation procedures.

Motorcycle competitions attract elite racers in all categories, including Emirati champions and residents, and those coming from GCC countries and abroad, and the competitions receive great interest from marine clubs and centres.

Motorsurfing and all modern sports receive special attention from the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, by providing the appropriate atmosphere for organizing and hosting local and international championships, and opening the door for new competitors to gain experience through exposure to the elements of expertise and distinctive experiences in the competitions of this sport.

For his part, Nasser Al Dhaheri, Head of the Modern Sports Department, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, praised the diversity of the activities of the Abu Dhabi Marine Festival by organizing activities and tournaments for traditional heritage competitions alongside modern ones. This combines the nobility of the past with the sophistication of the present, and gives participants a full picture of the value and objectives of the festival. .

He said: The festival constitutes an exceptional gathering presented by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club to fans of traditional sports, and those interested in modern sports, in tournaments, activities and events that meet the desires of everyone. It constitutes a state of positive interaction for athletes to present their best during competitions, and the club aims to participate with the largest number of participants. During this period, the atmosphere is ideal for holding marine sports tournaments, and we hope to have 6,000 participants in the festival, which is the target number according to planning.

He added: Motorcycling is a modern sport, and young people enjoy practicing it in a competitive atmosphere. All the tournaments that were held witnessed great participation, notable progress in the technical levels, and an increase in the number of competitors. We hope to increase the interest of the people of the Emirates to experience this sport and follow the path of its champions. around the world.