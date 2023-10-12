New York (Union)

During the meeting of the Second Committee on Agricultural Development, Food Security and Nutrition, the United Arab Emirates expressed its hope that the outcomes of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) will contribute to reducing food waste, developing and accelerating food security initiatives and ensuring their sustainability, stressing the necessity of developing sustainable local production enabled by technology.

The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said yesterday, via its official website on the “X” platform: “We look forward to the outcomes of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which is expected to contribute to supporting international efforts to reduce food waste, develop and accelerate food security initiatives, and ensure their sustainability.”

She also stressed the necessity of “developing sustainable, technology-enabled local production, and devoting smart technologies to food production.”

The UAE continues its efforts to improve global food security, which poses a challenge facing many countries due to the effects of climate change, by developing effective solutions during the hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November.

Climate change is considered one of the biggest challenges facing the world at the present time, especially its impact on the water and agricultural sectors, as relevant studies indicate that climate change threatens global food security for about 40% of total crops, and directly affects global food prices, and leads to their rise dramatically. Large and perhaps unprecedented, which reflects the inability of poor groups to afford these prices.