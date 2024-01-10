Geneva (Union)

The Permanent Mission of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva congratulated Morocco on its election as President of the Human Rights Council.

The permanent mission of the country said in a message published on its official account on the “X” website yesterday: “Ambassador Jamal Jamaa Al Musharrakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, congratulated Ambassador Omar Zniber, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations in Geneva, on the occasion of… Electing him as President of the Human Rights Council for the year 2024, wishing him every success in carrying out his mission.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residing Abroad announced the election of Morocco as President of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the year 2024, during the vote that took place yesterday, at the Council’s headquarters in Geneva.

The ministry stated in a statement that Morocco won the support of 30 countries out of a total of 47 members of the Council, while its competitor, South Africa, received 17 votes. The statement said: “Morocco’s election for the first time in its history to head this prestigious international body expresses the international community’s recognition of King Mohammed VI’s vision on issues of protection and promotion of international rights.”

He added, “Morocco has made an irreversible choice to establish the rule of law and respect for human rights, a choice stipulated in the constitution, in addition to making a number of reforms aimed in particular at consolidating democracy, equality between men and women, and social justice.”