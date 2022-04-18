The seventh edition of the Emirati Forum, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, discussed a number of important media topics that, in their entirety, contribute to developing a strong and influential media message that keeps pace with the next stage of the country’s history. The UAE during the next fifty years, and enhancing its presence and competitiveness on the international scene, through strong and influential content provided by specialized national media cadres capable of using modern technologies to reach the target audience around the world.

The session, which was attended by leaders of media institutions, editors-in-chief of local newspapers, television and radio channels, and a group of academics, writers, thinkers, opinion makers, and media influencers, witnessed an extensive discussion on the prospects for developing the media sector in the UAE through three main pillars: content, youth, and tools and means of communicating the media message. Where the attendees agreed on the importance of creating new visions that can be achieved by promoting the manufacture of local media content with international specifications according to the current data and the basic drivers that control the level of success of the media outlet and the criteria for this success, foremost of which is the extent of spread and influence.

integrated system

During her speech before the UAE Media Forum in its seventh session, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, stressed that the forum is an annual media platform to discuss the challenges and development of the local media industry, in order to keep pace with the aspirations and ambitions of the UAE, especially during the current stage. The coming years, which will witness the launch of many vital and developmental projects over the next fifty years.

Al-Marri pointed out that the discussions that the forum witnessed this year form part of the work strategy set by the Dubai Media Council to develop the media scene in Dubai, which includes the development of a comprehensive media system that includes modern mechanisms and tools, and content that keeps pace with the changes and development taking place in the regional and international media scene, noting. To the main role that young people play in developing the local media, and to tell the stories of the UAE’s successes in various fields and to communicate them to the world.

During the session, Al-Marri indicated that there are many creative models in our Emirati media that were able to express their true presence and talent through social media platforms and television stations, through high-level meaningful content that expresses our culture and customs, pointing out that the media scene needs more. One of the young faces who are able to deliver creative and impactful content in innovative ways.

The attendees discussed the role of the Emirati media in highlighting the successes achieved in the UAE, foremost of which is the country’s success in overcoming the Covid-19 crisis, which is evident in the return of life to normal while maintaining preventive measures, and the return of sectoral performance indicators to what they were, and perhaps also overcoming them to Higher rates in some sectors, as well as the qualitative success achieved by the UAE in hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai, in the first session of the prestigious world exhibition in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, which is the largest session in the history of the exhibition, which was launched for the first time in 1851.

new generations

The participants reviewed the efforts made to prepare new generations of young Emirati media professionals who are able to deal efficiently and effectively with the current data and make the best use of its tools, especially the platforms provided by digital technology, which changed the prevailing media concepts in the past and created new standards for media excellence and excellence. The space granted to young Emirati media professionals to prove their worth in the Emirati media scene, and how to benefit from the experiences of the veteran generations of media pioneers and transfer them to the youth as a tool that supports their careers and enables them to achieve excellence in their field, whether journalist, television or radio.

The participants in the session touched on the need to use a global language that the recipient understands, whether inside or outside the country, to communicate the message effectively, and that the media content should not be directed only to the local recipient, with the need to identify and study the interests of the target audience for the media message, noting the importance of the content being reinforced with numbers and facts. Which supports him in the narration in order to gain credibility, with the need to open the way for young media cadres and talents to be able to address the other in a way he understands and commensurate with his interests.

Speakers during the session also drew attention to the importance of establishing media partnerships with international institutions to spread the media message in multiple languages, noting the success of that experience during Dubai’s hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, where national institutions were able to reach different continents of the world, and countries thirsty for regional news and the UAE on in particular.

Specialized content

The participants in the forum highlighted the importance of moving during the next stage to keep pace with the aspirations of the United Arab Emirates in various fields, stressing the need to activate specialized media that serve specific sectors, through an in-depth analysis in the narration of success stories and Emirati achievements that the state writes in various fields with an expert eye. Through an understanding of global changes and their impact on the region.

The attendees also stressed the need to train specialized cadres on modern media to enable them to reach the largest segment of recipients, not only at the local level, but at the international level through intense and strong content supported by facts and analysis.

institutional support

The media professionals participating during the forum pointed to the need to support media and national talents, who are able to transform Emirati media content from traditional templates to content characterized by simplicity and depth, using modern means and social platforms that the youth masses rely on to obtain information and obtain news, which requires extensive training and real support. To graduate a new generation with a high degree of media professionalism, enabling it to reach the largest segment of the audience.

The attendees stressed the need to move away from traditional patterns in media coverage and to choose qualified cadres and place them on the right tracks, in addition to the importance of creating new influencers, in order to avoid repeating the same faces in each forum. Especially in light of the changes and developments that the world is witnessing at the present time. In order to deliver a harmonious and influential media discourse to the world, stressing the need to work on expanding media partnerships with international media platforms by establishing regional offices for national media organizations in regions and countries with international influence.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

