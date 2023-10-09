Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President-designate of the COP28 Conference of the Parties and Chairman of Masdar’s Board of Directors, said: “In line with the leadership’s vision of building bridges of cooperation to support the achievement of sustainable economic and social development goals, this agreement contributes to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.” The UAE and the friendly Kingdom of Malaysia through partnership in developing renewable energy projects and contributing to supporting the achievement of Malaysia’s efforts for a gradual and logical transition in the energy sector.”

He added: “This agreement is of particular importance as it comes as the UAE prepares to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.” COP28“Masdar’s development of large projects in the field of renewable energy contributes to supporting global goals for reducing emissions and achieving climate neutrality, and also confirms the UAE’s commitment to supporting efforts seeking to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the global energy sector.”

Under the MoU, Masdar and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority will work to develop renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 10 gigawatts by 2035, to support Malaysia’s efforts to transition in the energy sector and build a more sustainable future.

The two sides will explore ways to develop projects in the fields of ground-based and rooftop solar energy systems, floating solar energy, onshore wind energy, and energy storage battery systems.

It is noteworthy that Masdar was founded in 2006 and has projects in more than 40 countries around the world with a production capacity exceeding 20 gigawatts. It has also invested or is committed to investing in projects around the world with a total value exceeding $30 billion, with aspirations to enhance its production capacity to reach 100. gigawatts and produce one million tons of green hydrogen annually by 2030.