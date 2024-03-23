The UAE lit up its most prominent landmarks, most notably Burj Khalifa, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” building, the Burj Al Arab Hotel, and the Dubai Frame this evening in the colors of the Russian flag in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in a concert hall in a mall in the Russian capital, Moscow, and led to the death of… Dozens of innocent people were injured.

The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.