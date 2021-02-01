The Minister of Community Development and Vice Chairman of the Digital Quality of Life Council, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, revealed during the media briefing, organized by the ministry to announce the details of the national policy for the quality of digital life, that the UAE is in the first places in the world, with a set of indicators related to the Internet and social communication. The UAE tops the world in the prevalence of social communication among the population by 99%, and it also tops the index of the percentage of subscriptions to mobile phone services, as it reached 187% in the UAE, relative to the total population in 2019.

She explained that the development of digital life and its requirements has resulted in growth in areas that require interaction with the digital world, such as: distance learning requirements and digital learning methods, digital research and curricula, professional life requirements such as remote work, research methods, electronic messages, and platforms for providing government services and smart services. And the work of governments in general, communication and social communication, communication platforms, chatting and sharing of visual and audio means.

In addition to entertainment, electronic games, short films, online shopping, and others, she continued, adding that the Digital Quality of Life Council and the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing promote an ideal social reality with ambitions for a better quality of life, by supporting individuals from different segments of society, starting from Children and adolescents, through to adults and senior citizens and residents.

Studies have shown that 76% of the country’s population consider digital life more opportunities than risks, 67% of them watch a video on social media every day, and 72% prefer to conduct their transactions digitally if possible. In addition to 87% acknowledge the danger of letting children surf the Internet without supervision, 66% of them do not limit the powers to browse the Internet in their children’s devices, and 34% of parents leave their children browsing the digital world without supervision.

The minister revealed some of the results revealed by the National Quality of Life Questionnaire 2020, which was completed by the Ministry through the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life, namely that 56% of children use digital devices to watch videos, and 50% of them use these devices to play electronic games. The questionnaire showed that parents use various methods to manage their children’s use of electronic devices, as 45% of them talk with their children about the negative effects of excessive use of digital devices, and 33% of them check the content of the devices such as visited websites, downloaded applications and exchanged messages. Buhumaid touched on the goals and axes contained in the quality of digital life policy, which is based on the principle of (positive and safe digital citizenship), to achieve a set of goals that include developing a healthy relationship with technology, interacting with the digital world in a balanced and sound manner, and raising awareness of potential risks and ways to protect them. She referred to four main policy axes, which included 11 specific initiatives, and these axes are the digital capabilities that are represented in awareness and education, and raising the level of digital knowledge for different groups of society, including children, adolescents, youth and senior citizens. The digital behavior that promotes positive digital behaviors to represent positive digital citizenship is a right to be represented in all social media platforms, and to coexist with virtual societies with the values ​​of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. And digital relationships and safety (digital communication), by developing and creating legislations that are commensurate with the changes in the digital world to protect users from potential digital risks. And finally, digital content by encouraging the correct use of the digital world, positive content and useful and correct information to reduce exposure to harmful content or that incites violence or hatred through legislation or technological means.

Buhumaid pointed to a set of initiatives that will be implemented in order to implement the policy within the various axes, such as: building digital capabilities through the initiative of the Quality of Digital Life Platform, which is a live integrated platform to provide supportive content to build the capacities of various groups of society, and the digital quality of life approach to link the concepts of the quality of digital life with the curricula. The current study curriculum for all academic levels, the initiative of ambassadors of digital life to qualify a group of children in schools on the principles of the quality of digital life to represent it in their schools and the community around them, the capacity building program for senior citizens to qualify them to keep pace with technological developments in the modern world, and the organization of vocational courses within the vocational school for youth. Buhumaid referred to the adoption of the “Quality of Digital Life Curriculum” initiative presented by the Ministry of Education, with the aim of including digital citizenship topics in the curricula from kindergarten to the twelfth grade, in several subjects, such as: moral education, social studies, Islamic education, and the Arabic language. For non-native speakers, design, technology, computer science, creative design and innovation.

The Minister of Community Development and Vice President of the Digital Life Quality Council, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, confirmed that the council represents 10 entities and works to build a positive reality for technology and the digital world, in which everyone interacts in a balanced and sound manner, especially since this task is becoming increasingly important in light of “Covid-19.” », In terms of global efforts to plan how to live with it, extrapolating the features of the new world, and employing technology in a large and accelerated manner, to find a number of solutions, to ensure the continuity of business and education, through work and education applications from afar.

The Minister of Community Development and Vice Chairman of the Digital Life Quality Council, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, stated that the “Sanf” platform stores information that evaluates about 20 thousand electronic games, which parents and teachers can view, and determine their suitability for the use of children and students, at a time when the results of the questionnaire showed The National Quality of Life 2020, that 33% of parents check the content, which their children view, through different devices, visited sites, downloaded applications and exchanged messages.

The UAE Digital Quality of Life Council includes 10 bodies:

. Ministry of Interior.

. Ministry of Community Development.

. The Ministry of Education.

. Ministry of Justice.

. Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

. National Program for Artificial Intelligence.

. The Ministry of Economy.

. Federal Youth Foundation.

. Government Support Department.

. Smart Dubai.





