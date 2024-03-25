Isidora Cherish, M. (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE topped the world in providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, with the state’s contribution reaching 27% of the total aid sent to the Strip by countries around the world, which reflects the state’s unwavering support for the brotherly Palestinian people.

In this context, the Joint Operations Command announced that the United Arab Emirates Air Force and the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out a joint drop of food aid into the Gaza Strip.

This operation comes within the framework of cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in providing relief and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern Gaza Strip and inaccessible areas. The amount of relief materials dropped in this operation amounted to 22 tons of aid, and the operation was carried out as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

In a related context, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the implementation of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” the 14th airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid into the northern Gaza Strip, by joint crews belonging to the air forces of the United Arab Emirates and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The drop operations took place over the isolated and inaccessible areas in the northern Gaza Strip via two planes carrying 31 tons of food and relief aid. This brings the total aid dropped since the launch of Operation “Birds of Charity” to 541 tons of food and relief aid.

Operation “Birds of Goodness” comes within the framework of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has doubled its efforts during the holy month of Ramadan, as this aid is provided through the combined efforts of governmental, non-governmental and charitable institutions in the country, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Zayed Bin Sultan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and other humanitarian and charitable institutions. In the country.