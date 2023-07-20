The UAE ranked first in the world in mobile Internet speed for the month of June, with a download speed of 204.24 Mbps, and an upload speed of 22.72 Mbps, according to the “Speed ​​Test” index issued by the “OKLA” company to test and analyze the speed of downloading and transmitting data. June), while it ranked second in April.

As for fixed line broadband, the UAE ranked second globally and first regionally and in the Arab world in June, with a download speed of 239.2 Mbps, while Singapore topped the list with a speed of 247.29 Mbps.

On a quarterly level, and according to the quarterly reports issued by “Ocla”, “Etisalat from &e” recorded the fastest average download speed via both mobile and fixed lines in the UAE, at 216.65 Mbps and 261.98 Mbps, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023, and it also recorded the fastest average download speed “5G” at 680.88 Mbps.