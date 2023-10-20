Dubai (Etihad)

Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, honored the UAE team participating in the Emirati-Turkmenistan Tactical Games Championship, after winning the first three places in the tournament, which included 43 teams of men and women, represented by 105 players. The honor included 3 teams: Al Wathba, Desert Storm, and the General Directorate of Residency. And foreigners affairs in Dubai.

The event came on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan, as the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, in coordination with the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in cooperation with the Turkmen Ministry of Sports, organized the Emirati Turkmen Tactical Games Championship, in the Olympic Village in the capital, Ashgabat, in cooperation with the Building Federation. Bodies and fitness in the country.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, congratulated the participating players from residency on this achievement, which is added to Dubai’s residency records. They are Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed bin Dhabwi, First Lieutenant Rashid Mohammed Al Marri, and Lieutenant Ali Darwish Al Marri. It also comes as a result of the efforts that have been made. The management is making efforts to enhance the work environment, through its comprehensive strategy that supports sports talent, and provides the necessary capabilities and tools, to dedicate the importance of sports and its role in enhancing physical and psychological health, as well as its place in sharpening the competitive spirit and quality of life.

He pointed out that the Dubai Residency was keen to register its presence in this field, in local, regional and international forums, pointing out that the public administration’s awareness of the importance of encouraging sport in the work environment, given its immediate and future outcomes and dimensions, with regard to the health and happiness of job cadres, as well as its role in raising productivity. Enhancing the quality of performance and efficiency at work.

The sports aspect of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai is of particular importance, as it annually organizes and participates in various sports competitions and tournaments, out of its keenness to encourage the adoption of sports as a lifestyle, in addition to revealing sports talents, as well as contributing to keeping up with the directives and visions of the wise leadership. It is necessary to adopt a culture of devoting healthy patterns in work environments through sports practices.