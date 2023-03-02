The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance and President of the Dubai Women’s Foundation, affirmed that the UAE’s support for women and its keenness to provide them with all the enablers that appoint them To prove herself and expand the scope of her positive and constructive contribution to society is nothing but the result of the great confidence that the wise leadership has placed in women, believing in their ability to provide real added value by which they enhance the march of their country on the paths of progress and prosperity, and participate in making sustainable development with solid foundations that reap the fruits of present and future generations, Noting the successes achieved by the state in providing full opportunities for women to participate on a balanced basis, which came as a result of this confidence covered by legislative frameworks and regulatory decisions that ensure the sustainability of the role of women and their contributions and put a fence that guarantees the growth of this role, so that the UAE will always remain the model and role model in building a future with women’s participation in making its features .

This came on the occasion of the UAE’s leadership in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa region for the third year in a row in the “Women, Business and the Law 2023” report issued by the “World Bank”, with full marks achieved in five main axes, including: freedom of movement, workplaces, Wages, entrepreneurship, and pension are among the eight themes of the report.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed expressed her sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for all the support And the encouragement that was behind achieving this achievement and other achievements that reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to give women the full scope to serve their country and participate in consolidating the foundations of its comprehensive renaissance.

Her Highness affirmed that the UAE has established a global model to follow in the field of supporting women and empowering them economically, in making it a concerted effort of the government and private sectors within the framework of a partnership based on the harmony of visions and the harmony of views on the importance of enhancing women’s participation in various fields of work, and the results of that. The partnership is a tangible effort that has borne fruit with the support of clear legislation and laws that guarantee women full opportunities to prove the feasibility of their contributions in advancing development in various sectors, including future industries through which our country continues to assert its global leadership, with the testimony of competitiveness indicators that our wise leadership is only satisfied with. The UAE is at the forefront, leading to achieving the ambition to be the best country in the world by 2070.

The annual report of the World Bank stated that the UAE achieved an average of 82.5 points out of a total of 100 points on the overall index of the report for the current year, which measures the performance of 190 countries around the world, and includes 35 sub-indicators distributed over the eight main axes of the report, which include areas: mobility, workplace, wages, marriage, parenthood, entrepreneurship, assets, and pension.

It is noteworthy that the UAE is one of the pioneering countries at the regional and international levels in enacting legislation and approving regulatory frameworks that support women and enhance their opportunities in the field of work. The UAE was the first country in the region and the second country in the world, after Norway, to issue binding legislation in this regard.

The UAE has also been keen to provide efforts to support women with a clear and effective institutional framework that ensures the sustainability of efforts aimed at expanding the scope of women’s participation on a balanced and sustainable basis, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced in 2015 the launch of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance, to be the federal entity Responsible for managing and supervising this important file in order to achieve the vision of the UAE in ensuring that women have equal opportunities to participate in advancing the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development process.

It is also noteworthy that the concerted efforts of the Emirates Council for Gender Balance with the various concerned federal authorities resulted in studying and reviewing laws and legislation related to women and gender balance, which contributed to the enactment of new legislation and stimulated legislative amendments to more than 20 legal articles that included the areas of: work, protection, political participation and personal status. And the judiciary, wages, banking transactions, freedom of movement, marriage, entrepreneurship, property and pension, which would enhance and preserve the gains and rights of women.