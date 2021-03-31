Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Wadia Sharif, Director of the Medical Education and Research Department at the Dubai Health Authority, revealed that the UAE has led the largest international study in the field of surgery in the world related to elective surgeries for patients of “Covid-19”, noting that this study was conducted in 116 countries around the world and underwent it. 141582 patients from 1667 hospitals in these countries.

Sharif told Al-Ittihad: “This study concluded that patients who will undergo elective surgeries should receive the Corona virus vaccine, to reduce the risk of death after surgery.”

She added: “Scientists are likely to give priority to taking the vaccine for elective surgery patients, and they confirm that vaccination against” Covid-19 “may reduce the addition of 58,687 deaths from elective surgery owners worldwide in one year.”

She emphasized that this may be particularly important for middle- to low-income countries, as it is currently unlikely that mitigation measures will be implemented worldwide, such as nasal swab exams and Covid-19-free surgeries, which can reduce the risk of infection. Virus-related complications.

Sharif indicated that this recent practical study, which was conducted in partnership with a team of experts and researchers from the University of Birmingham in Britain, indicates the possibility of reducing death associated with “Covid-19” by 30%, according to the data obtained from most of the countries participating in the study. Which has statistical indicators related to elective surgeries and the results of getting the Corona vaccine before undergoing this type of operation.

She said: “In the UAE, we always strive to achieve the goals of developing the health system in the country, and this comes within the framework of implementing the strategy of the Health Authority and the Dubai Strategy for Medical Education and Research, by making use of the best expertise and doctors, and by strengthening joint efforts among the world’s leading bodies.”

She explained that this study succeeded in answering a big question: Should priority be given to patients who undergo surgery for vaccination against the “Covid-19” virus, as it confirmed that patients awaiting elective surgery should receive the “Covid-19” vaccine before a year Population, which may help reduce the thousands of postoperative deaths associated with the multiplication of the virus.

The elective and unnecessary operations that have been stopped “globally”, is a term given to all surgeries, other than emergency, which can be delayed entering the hospital for a procedure of at least 24 hours.

Patients with elective surgery are classified according to the critical degree of their condition, based on the evaluation of the medical specialist, and in normal circumstances, priority is given to cases classified as urgent with a period of 30 days or less, semi-urgent cases with a period of 90 days or less, and non-urgent cases with a period of 12 months or less. .

Sharif pointed out that the return of elective surgeries is a global priority, and Dubai has been a precedent in this aspect, as it recently reinstated this type of operation, noting that the study has universally proven that vaccinating patients before undergoing elective surgeries, in which they protect and prevent the risks associated with the Coronavirus that It can be fatal, especially in patients over the age of 70.

And the return of elective and unnecessary operations greatly enhances hospital operations and revenues, noting that unnecessary surgeries include plastic, eye and dental surgeries, which postponing them for some time does not cause any danger to a person’s health, unlike necessary surgeries.

Sharif indicated that the study came with great care from the Dubai Health Authority, represented by the Department of Medical Education and Research, and in a fruitful partnership between the authority, Al Jalila Children’s Hospital and the University of Birmingham.

She emphasized that «Dubai Health» is keen to invest its strong relationship with academic, research and specialized health institutions inside and outside the country, because this investment represents a strong impetus for the Authority’s directions towards achieving leadership in one of the important medical fields, which is specialized research, and then enhancing the aspirations of the state, especially. Related to health sustainability. She stated that the team of researchers led by experts from the University of Birmingham published the results of the study, recently, in BGS (which includes the British Journal of Surgery and the European Journal of Surgery), indicating that the most important countries participating in the study are the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Britain, Australia and Brazil. China and India.

On the scientific team based on the study, Sharif replied that more than 40 experts from 13 centers all over the United Arab Emirates were based on the study, stressing that this study came in a timely manner, keeping pace with the state’s efforts that resulted in providing vaccines against “Covid-” 19 »Free for all, which made the study recommendation available to patients if they wanted to be vaccinated before surgery.

The Director of Medical Education and Research at the Dubai Health Authority said: “This study collaborated with nearly 15,000 surgeons and anesthesiologists in 116 countries, making this study the largest scientific collaboration ever.”

She stressed that it is important for decision-makers or policy-makers to use the data provided by the study to support the return of elective operations, so the priority for taking the vaccine for elective surgery patients should be compared to the general population.

Moving indicators

Dr. Wadia Sharif pointed out that, according to the study, about 70% of elective procedures were postponed during the first wave of the pandemic worldwide, which led to the postponement or cancellation of nearly 28 million surgical interventions. Meanwhile, the number of operations began to escalate in many countries.

The results suggest that the fluctuation in numbers will continue throughout the current year 2021, especially in the case of countries experiencing other waves of the Coronavirus, and it is also possible that vaccination will reduce lung complications after surgery, which reduces the use of intensive care and the overall costs of health care. .