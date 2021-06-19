Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE has taken it upon itself to support brotherly and friendly countries in the field of supporting development projects or through humanitarian response to disasters and crises, and alleviating the suffering of refugees.

Despite the challenges of the “Covid 19” pandemic, the UAE continued to support refugees in many countries of the world, bypassing all the difficulties and obstacles imposed by the outbreak of the epidemic, and during the past year, shipments of humanitarian aid and medical supplies that were launched from the country’s lands to all continents of the world contributed In strengthening the capabilities of many governments and international organizations to face the repercussions of the epidemic in refugee camps and areas.

The initiatives implemented by the state through its official charitable bodies and institutions have contributed to strengthening services directed to refugees, especially in the health and education sectors, improving the reality of this segment and drawing attention to its urgent and urgent issues.

In support of the directives of the wise leadership in the country to support refugees and improve their living conditions in various countries of the world, the UAE is implementing many initiatives to improve the conditions of refugees, the most important of which is the health campaign currently being implemented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority to vaccinate refugees in Jordan and Iraq against the “Covid 19” virus to protect them. From the pandemic and addressing the outbreak of the epidemic inside and outside their camps, in addition to the distance education initiative and the digital school that was implemented in a number of refugee-hosting countries, with the aim of supporting the educational process for refugee children by finding smart and flexible educational means to meet the challenges that impede their path in academic achievement due to the circumstances seek refuge.

The Refugee Women Support Fund, which was established at the generous initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority “Mother of the Nation”, has a major role and an effective contribution to empowering refugee women Economically, socially and psychologically, and the latest qualitative leap in programs and projects directed at women in developing societies.

During the past year, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority distributed winter aid, benefiting 125,000 refugees in Greece affected by harsh climatic conditions, which included heating devices, blankets, blankets and food parcels, to protect refugees from the repercussions of low temperatures, and mitigate the outbreak of winter diseases among Refugees, especially children.

The authority also continued to provide humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees in the Republic of Bangladesh, which included the distribution of various relief materials, which benefited 45,000 refugees in the camps in Cox’s Bazar, including food parcels, shelter and heating materials, clothes, hygiene materials and nutritional supplements for children, in addition to Educational supplies and study aids.

Last year, the Emirates Red Crescent implemented a winter aid campaign worth 15 million dirhams, benefiting one million people in Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon and Greece, most of whom are Syrian refugees.

In the aspect of providing appropriate education to refugees around the world, the UAE’s efforts are continuing, through many initiatives, including the “School in 1000 Villages” initiative, which is affiliated with the electronic school platform, which is part of the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, where the initiative continued to support it by providing electronic devices Modern and innovative technologies to students in refugee camps in Jordan and remote villages that suffer from weak infrastructure suitable for internet connection or lack of technical equipment, especially in light of the closure of schools and the activation of distance education plans.

campaign

During 2019, the campaign “From the Emirates for Rohingya women and children” was launched, which was considered a new stage in dealing with the Rohingya refugee crisis, through which the transition from an emergency response to a confrontation with the repercussions and increasing needs in the field of health, education, and provision of food, water and services was launched. Sanitation, for about 1.2 million refugees, the vast majority of whom are children, women and the elderly.

The year 2019 also witnessed the launch of Sheikha Fatima’s humanitarian campaign to treat thousands of Rohingya refugee women and children, under the supervision of a joint volunteer Emirati-Bangladesh medical team.

Sustainable development

Within the framework of achieving one of the sustainable development goals of eradicating poverty, the state directs a large part of its aid to support the most vulnerable groups affected by the Yemeni and Syrian crises, in addition to efforts to support refugees and internally displaced persons, in the form of support and coordination services for the management and operation of Syrian refugee camps in Jordan. The majority of the Emirati support directed in favor of the first development goal was directed as multi-sectoral aid in emergencies, and for social welfare services and the health sector in emergencies.

On the education side, the UAE directed its foreign aid to support the education sector, and provided many scholarships for work programs implemented in Lebanon to ensure that Syrian refugee children receive quality education and the required psychological support. It supported the efforts of countries hosting Syrian refugees to improve school systems, in which the high number of refugees increased their weakness and exhaustion.

On the food security side, the emergency food assistance sector focused mainly on Yemen, Somalia, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Myanmar, with priority given to meeting the needs of displaced people and refugees.

Emirati efforts continue to support refugees in all countries of the world, thus improving the standard of living and the services provided to them.